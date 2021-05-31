Global Wedge Osteotomy Systems Market: Industry Analysis & Forecast 2020-2026, By Type, End User and Region.

Global Wedge Osteotomy Systems Market size was valued at USD 75.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US $ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during a forecast period.

The report includes an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disruptors. Since the lockdown was implemented differently in various regions and countries; the impact of the same is also seen differently by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short-term and long-term impact on the market, and it would help the decision-makers to prepare the outline and strategies for companies by region.

Global Wedge Osteotomy Systems Market Definition

The wedge osteotomy system provides stable fixation of osteotomies close to the knee and consists of five plates designed for specific parts of the anatomy.

The report covers the current estimated and forecasted data for the Global Wedge Osteotomy Systems Market on a global and regional level. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Wedge Osteotomy Systems Market for the period 2019 – 2026, wherein 2019 is the base year and the period from 2020 to 2026 is the forecast period.

The Global Wedge Osteotomy Systems Market is segmented By Type, By End User and Region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the wedge osteotomy systems market industry trends and a detailed analysis of the market size and growth rate of all segments in the market.

Global Wedge Osteotomy Systems Market Dynamics

Technological advancement, increasing demand for minimally invasive devices and rising prevalence of bone injuries are the driving factors for the global wedge osteotomy systems market. Growing patients with bone-related disorders make a positive impact on the global market. An increase in road accidental cases and sport-related bone injuries are the major driving factor for the global market.

Zimmer Biomet and Paonan Biotech Co. Ltd are spending on osteotomy system owing to growing demand to target tumour cancer. Their goal is to create more precise and effective osteotomy systems with fewer side effects. A rising number of successful outcomes of wedge osteotomy systems could represent a huge achievement for arthritis and osteoporosis.

Global Wedge Osteotomy Systems Market Segment Analysis – by Type

Open Wedge Osteotomy Systems segment commanded the largest market share of XX% in the global wedge osteotomy systems market.

Open Wedge Osteotomy systems have several surgical advantages compared with closing wedge osteotomy systems.

Open wedge osteotomy serves as an acceptable treatment strategy for young, active patients with unicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee. Modern techniques have since evolved and the medial open-wedge approach is now considered the standard. The open wedge osteotomy systems have continuous demand in hospitals. Basic biomechanics, careful patient selection and precise planning combined with a skilful surgical technique are the healthcare environmental factors that driving the segment.

Global Wedge Osteotomy Systems Market Segment Analysis – by End User

Wedge osteotomy systems are usually conducted as an inpatient procedure in the majority of hospitals and institutions.

New planning methods, as well as new technique for open-wedge high tibial osteotomies and custom-designed internal fixators, have led to growing the global market among end-users. Among all the undergone operations globally, the wedge osteotomy systems help to increase the survival rate among 82% population.

Global Wedge Osteotomy Systems Market Regional Analysis

North America is the dominant region in the global wedge osteotomy systems market in 2019 & is expected to maintain its position in the forecast period.

The high demand for wedge osteotomy systems from the U.S, Europe gives the opportunity for prominent players to increase the production and product portfolio in the same regions. Mergers and acquisitions among the key players lead to increase the sale and revenue of them.

Arthritis is the leading cause of mortality in North America. The adoption recently launched TOMOFIX osteotomy system an effective surgical technique in this region increase their demand and encourage other biomedical product manufacturers to increase their product portfolio.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global wedge osteotomy systems market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the global wedge osteotomy systems market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global wedge osteotomy systems market clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, by detection and equipment portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global wedge osteotomy systems market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Wedge Osteotomy Systems Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Global Wedge Osteotomy Systems Market Key Players

• Johnson & Johnson

• Stryker

• aap Implantate AG

• Arthrex Inc.

• Tyber Medical LLC

• Zimmer Biomet

• Acumed LLC

• Paonan Biotech Co. Ltd.

• Colson Associated Inc

• Smith & Nephew

• Integra Lifesciences

• LifeNet Health.

