Global Color Sorting Machine Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026), by Product Type, Technology, End Use Industry and Region

Global Color Sorting Machine Market was valued $xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach $xx Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Color Sorting Machine Market Introduction

Color sorting machines are used in the production lines to separate items based on their colors. Color sorting machines are widely used in food processing industries for sorting and packaging of food items. Color sensor systems are increasingly being used in automated applications to detect automation errors and monitor quality at the speed of the production line. They are used in assembly lines to identify and classify products by color. The objectives of their usage include checking the quality of products, facilitating sorting and packaging, assessing the equality of products in storage, and monitoring waste products. Consequently, there is an abundance of color sensors and the choice is often application-driven. Low cost and simple color sensors are preferred over sophisticated solutions for less demanding applications where the top priority is cost and power consumption.

Global Color Sorting Machine Market Dynamics

The growing popularity of automation and increasing focus towards streamlining the workflows are the major factors supporting the color sorting machines market’s growth. The rise in demand for processed food, expanding food processing automation, and system integration are also factors driving the growth of the global color sorting machines market. Additionally, the color sorting machines help in achieving high efficiency, increase productivity, save time, minimize labor costs, as well production costs. Penetration of IoT and Automation in the Color Sorting Machine market has increased the market demand by xx%. Automation allows businesses to improve their

performance by reducing errors and improving productivity. Several industries are shifting their focus to automation to accelerate processes and maintain the quality of the final products. The growing automation in major target industries for optical sorters, namely, food, recycling, and mining, is considered a positive indicator for market growth.

Global Color Sorting Machine Market Segment Analysis

Cameras are expected to hold the largest share of the color sorting machine market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. Camera-based optical sorters are more accurate and can detect minute defects in products; therefore, these color sorters are preferred in various applications. Cameras are widely used in food sorting applications to sort vegetables and fruits, dried fruits and nuts, and cereals, grains, and pulses. Based on flexibility, monochromatic, dichromatic, and trichromatic cameras that have the capability to detect minute infractions in products, both within and outside of the visible light spectrum, are available in the market.

Food industry is expected to hold the largest share of the color sorting machine market during forecast period. The growing adoption of automated equipment in the food industry is a major driving factor market as color sorters offer benefits such as improved food safety, better food quality, shorter delivery cycles, and increased output.

Global Color Sorting Machine Market Regional Insights

The color sorting machine market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period, followed by Europe, and Japan is owing to innovative technology, established research centers, skilled labor, and the presence of prominent players in the region. In APAC, industries are focusing on automation to increase productivity and quality. Growing automation in the application areas of the market are also expected to create demand for optical sorters in this region.

Global Color Sorting Machine Market Report Scope:

Global Color Sorting Machine Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA

• Asia Pacific

Global Color Sorting Machine Market Key Players

• Satake Corporation

• Tomra Systems ASA

• Delta Technology Corporation

• Newtec A/S

• Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

• Buhler Holding AG

• Comas Co. Ltd.

• Key Technology

• QED Agro Systems

• Pugos Technologies

• Veterans Sorting Machines Private Limited

• Anhui Huoju Machine-Building Co. Ltd.

• Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Holdings Ltd.

• Promech Industries Pvt. Ltd

• Cimbria

• GREEFA

