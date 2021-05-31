Drug Eluting Stent Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Drug Eluting Stents Market is expected to record a 5% CAGR over the forecast period. Drug-eluting stents are semi-rigid tubular devices made of metal and coated with slow-release or eluting drugs that block cell proliferation. The introduction of drug-eluting stents (DES) further advances medical technology to a new standard.

Drug Eluting Stent Market Segmentation

By Coating

Polymer Based Coating

Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

Polymer Free Coating

Microporous Surface

Microstructured Surface

Slotted Tubular Surface

Nanoporous Surface

By Application

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Major Players

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic Plc

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Drug Eluting Stent Market.

The market share of the Drug Eluting Stent Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Drug Eluting Stent Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Drug Eluting Stent Market.

Key Questions Answered by Drug Eluting Stent Market Report

What was the Drug Eluting Stent Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Drug Eluting Stent Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Drug Eluting Stent Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

