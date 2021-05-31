Global Cold Storage Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Warehouse Type, Construction, Temperature, Application, and Region.

Global Cold Storage Market was valued US$242.61 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period. The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region. To know about the Research Methodology :- Request Free Sample Report

Rising alertness about the hygiene is causing consumer preferences to shift toward ready-to-cook meals. Consumers are favoring frozen food due to the ease of use in terms of packing technique and support for microwave cooking. However, lack of refrigeration facilities in retail stores and inadequate distribution facilities to serve the rural areas pose major challenges to the frozen food market in developing economies. The major driving growth factors for cold storage market are increasing demand for healthy food, import and export of refrigerated foods, and increasing private sector participation. Cold storage technologies offer useful features, such as advanced refrigeration technologies and monitoring and tracking systems of various products like fruits and vegetables, significantly lessen the possibility of wastage of temperature-sensitive goods. However, the major challenge for industry players is to expand cold storage market. Due to lack of infrastructure it is hard to maintain the cold storage market. Additionally, lack of reliable power supply for cold warehouses further increases the operation costs. However, this also opens opportunities for the industry players to develop unique solutions that can overcome the unreliable power supply in emerging markets. The report is segmented into Warehouse Type, Construction, Temperature, Application and region. Cold Storage Market based on Warehouse Type includes Private & semi-private, and Public. Further, construction classified into Bulk storage, Production stores, and Ports. Chilled and Frozen is derived under temperature segment. Based on the application, Cold Storage Market segmented into five segments, namely processed food, dairy, fruits & vegetables, fish, meat, & seafood, and pharmaceuticals. In terms of construction, production segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Bulk storage construction type warehouse is suitable for storing fruits and vegetables in bulk. Based on the temperature type, the frozen segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Warehouses falling under the chilled segment maintain their storage temperature in the ranges of 32-23 °F. They are used to store fresh fruits & vegetables, eggs, dry fruits, milk, dehydrated foods among others. Warehouses falling under frozen segment maintain their storage temperature in the ranges from -10 to -20°F. They are used to store frozen vegetables, fruit, fish, meat, seafood, and other products.

Global Cold Storage Market, Key Highlights:

• Global Cold Storage Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value. • Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Cold Storage Market • Global Cold Storage Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided. • Global Cold Storage Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study. • Global Cold Storage Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation. • Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled. • Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Global Cold Storage Market are also profiled.

Global Cold Storage Market, by Warehouse Type:

• Private & semi-private • Public

Global Cold Storage Market, by Construction:

• Bulk storage • Production stores • Ports

Global Cold Storage Market, by Temperature:

• Chilled • Frozen

Global Cold Storage Market, by Application:

• Fruits & vegetables • Dairy • Fish, meat & seafood • Processed food • Pharmaceuticals

Global Cold Storage Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Middle East & Africa • Asia Pacific • Latin America

Key players operated in Global Cold Storage Market:

• Agro Merchants Group • Americold Logistics LLC • Barloworld Limited • Burris Logistics • Cloverleaf Cold Storage • Henningsen Cold Storage • Lineage Logistics Holding LLC • Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. • Nordic Logistics • Preferred Freezer Services, LLC. • Primus Builders, Inc. • Tippman Group • United States Cold Storage • VersaCold Logistics Services • Wabash National Corporation