Global Phenolic Panel Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Type, End Use Industry, Application and Region

Global Phenolic Panel Market size was valued at US$ 8.9 Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 11.6 % through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ 15.8 Bn.

Global Phenolic Panel Market Overview:

Phenolic panels are an architectural product that has been growing in popularity with contractors and end clients due to their versatile usage. Rising superior fire-resistant properties of the phenolic panel is a major factor driving the phenolic panel market growth.

Global Phenolic Panel Market Dynamics:

Growth in Construction Activities

Rising need for quality products in the construction industry is the major factor driving the market growth, also rising investment in infrastructure development, rising benefits of phenolic panels over plastic laminate panels, like impenetrable core and factory lamination, they are stronger and a moisture-resistant substitute to plastic laminates, which in turn increases the demand for the product and rising demand for high performance, fire & moisture resistant and durable panels in many end-user industries. These are the major factors among others fueling the phenolic panel market. Moreover, rising construction spending, rising research & development activities in the market and rising modernization in the machinery used further create new opportunities for the phenolic panel market during the forecast period of 2020- 2026.

Increasing Product Prices

Increasing prices of phenolic panels and continuous decline in the economy due to COVID-19 are the major factors among others acting as restraints, while lack of awareness about phenolic panels among end-users will further challenge the phenolic panel market growth during the forecast period.

Global Phenolic Panel Market Segment Analysis:

By Type, the phenolic panel market is bifurcated into sandwich, plain. The sandwich-type segment held the largest share of the phenolic panel market in 2019 thanks to high demand from construction, transportation, marine, and aerospace & defense industries. Increasing applications of aluminum-based phenolic panels in furniture, air conditioning duct panel, floor, partitions, etc. These factors are responsible for the sandwich segment growth. By End-Use Industry, the market is bifurcated into construction, marine, transportation, aerospace & defense. The construction industry accounted for the major share of global phenolic panel market thanks to high demand from commercial and residential projects because of growing concerns towards fire safety. Increased adoption of phenolic panels across elevator walls, decorative interior & exterior, escalator claddings, and balcony cladding, among others, are enhancing the phenolic panel market growth in the construction industry.

Recent Developments

In June 2019, Broadview Holding acquired Cincinnati-based Typeica Group from Fletcher Building Ltd. This acquisition has helped Broadview Holding to increase its presence in Europe, North America, and Asia. In April 2017, Kingspan Group added two new products to its Kooltherm K100 range; the K112 Framing Board and K107 Pitched Roof Board. These insulation boards deliver low U-values with minimal thickness.

Global Phenolic Panel Market Regional Insights:

Europe is Dominate the Phenolic Panel Market

Europe is the major consumer of phenolic panels thanks to high demand from the UK, Germany, and other European countries. Major applications of phenolic panels in the European market include building interior, aircraft interior, exterior cladding, furniture, and air conditioning duct panels, among others. Advancements in technology, regulatory policies, and government norms are some of the major factors driving the phenolic panel market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominates the phenolic panel market thanks to increasing investment in infrastructure development, rising demand for high performance, fire & moisture resistant and durable panels in many end-user industries and rising construction spending and rising research and development activities in this region.

Global Phenolic Panel Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa • South America

Global Phenolic Panel Market Key Players

• Kingspan Group • Accurate Plastics, Inc. • Wilsonart LLC • Werzalit of America, Inc. • Asahi Kasei Corporation • Fiberesin Industries Inc. • Broadview Holding B.V. • Fundermax GmbH • Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc. • ASI American Specialties, Inc. • General Partitions Mfg. Corp. • Trespa North America Ltd. • Others