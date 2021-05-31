Global Hotel Property Management Software Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Global Hotel Property Management Software Market size is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2026 from US$ XX Mn. in 2019, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report covers the detailed analysis of the global hotel property management software industry with the classifications of the market on the basis of component, deployment, end-user, and region. Analysis of past market dynamics from 2016 to 2019 is given in the report, which will help readers to benchmark the past trends with current market scenarios with the key players’ contribution in it. The report has profiled major key players in the market from different regions. However, the report has considered all market leaders, followers, and new entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimating the size of the same. The manufacturing environment in each region is different and focus is given on the regional impact on the cost of manufacturing, supply chain, availability of raw materials, labor cost, availability of advanced technology, trusted vendors are analyzed and the report has come up with recommendations for a future hot spot in North America region.

Global Hotel Property Management Software Market Dynamics

Increased demand for advanced technology to drive the market With the rapid growing tourism and hospitality industry, many hotel owners are moving to adopt advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency and customer experience. Hotel property management software offers hotel owners to handle staff, guest reservation, guest check-in/check-out, room availability, schedule housekeeping or maintenance events etc. With a central system, hoteliers can better manage and monitor the key metrics such as average daily rate, occupancy, and RevPAR needed to run their business. The software also helps to improve the relationship with the guest, customer experience by remembering their preference, accommodate customer requests, reducing errors like overbookings and communicate with customers before and after their stay and occupancy rate by connecting your available inventory to your booking engine and channel managers. As result, the increasing adoption of advanced technology in the hospitality industry is a major growth driver of the global hotel property management software market. Global Hotel Property Management Software Market Segment Analysis To know about the Research Methodology :- Request Free Sample Report Large and medium-sized hotel is expected to hold the largest market share of XX% by 2026. Hotel property management software is highly adopted by large and medium hotels to maintain and enhance operational efficiencies such as room assignment, guest check-in/check-out, booking reservations etc. The software also helps to enhance customer experience by knowing their preference, and behaviour. As result, many large and medium-size hotel are increasing their investment in advanced technologies, which is expected to boost the market.

Global Hotel Property Management Software Regional Insights

North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period North America is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to countries like the US and Canada. The region is known as a rapid adopter of advanced technologies and huge investments in R&D is expected to boost the market. Other factors like the rapidly growing hospitality industry due to the development of branded hotels and the presence of major key players in countries like the US is expected to give a massive boost to the market in North America. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to growing SMEs and increasing industrialisation in the countries like India and China. In India hospitality industry is a rapidly growing industry, which is expected to hold US$460 billion by 2028. However, the growth of the tourism industry and the increasing initiative of digitalization in the region is expected to create many lucrative opportunities for the market. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global hotel property management software market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SWOT, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global hotel property management software market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project global hotel property management software market clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, by detection and equipment portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global hotel property management software market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Hotel Property Management Software Market scope: Inquire before buying

Global Hotel Property Management Software Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Asia-Pacific • South America • Middle East & Africa

Global Hotel Property Management Software Market Key Players

• RealPage, Inc. • MRI Software, LLC • Console group • Cloudbeds. • FCS Computer Systems • eZee Absolute • Hoteliga • Johnson Controls • Jonas Software • NEC Corporation • Oracle Corporation • Protel hotel software GmbH • Trawex • Winhotel Solution • Honeywell International, Inc. • IBM Corporation • Infor • Intertec Systems • iRiS Software Systems Limited. • Travefy • ClientBase • Rezdy • Unit4 for Travel • iSell