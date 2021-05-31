Global Aminoglycosides Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Product, Root of Administration, Application, and Region

Global Aminoglycosides Market Overview:

Global Aminoglycosides Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ 2,125.20 Mn. The global aminoglycosides Market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global aminoglycosides report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Aminoglycosides are a form of bactericidal antibiotic that prevents bacteria from making proteins. These agents bind irreversibly to the 30S subunit of the bacterial ribosome, interfering with the reading of the genetic code, halting translation, inhibiting protein synthesis, and eventually killing the cell. Aminoglycosides are effective antibacterial agents with rapid bactericidal activity; however, their use is restricted due to the risk of side effects, such as ear or kidney damage. A broad variety of antibiotics belong to the aminoglycosides class of antibiotics. The most commonly prescribed antibiotics are tobramycin, gentamicin, and amikacin. This is a highly fragmented market with a large number of generic drugs available. These drugs are used to treat several bacterial infections in humans and animals. Demand is predicted to be influenced by these developments in the future. However, patient prescription expiration is a limiting factor in the global aminoglycosides industry.

Covid-19 impact on Global Aminoglycosides Market:

Prioritizing immunity enhancers in the new COVID-19 pandemic is critical in the battle against the disease. For example, aminoglycosides were discovered to have defense-mediated antiviral activity, which enhances immunity, according to a study published in the Medical Hypotheses Journal in June 2020. As a result, aminoglycosides can be a useful class of antibiotics for respiratory infections as well as an immune booster for the COVID-19 regimen. The diagnosis of COVID-19 infections is heavily reliant on the careful and aseptic selection of specimens, according to the World Health Organization 2020. With a growing need for thorough studies on SARS-CoV-2, the diagnosis of COVID-19 infections are heavily reliant on the careful and aseptic collection of specimens. Adding to that, to avoid contamination, a 0.8 ml Gentamicin Sulfate solution has to be used.

Global Aminoglycosides Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The several factors driving the growth of the market include growing instances of animal disease outbreak, an increasing number of cases of tuberculosis and many other bacterial infections, and the introduction of digital health agenda by WHO and ERS. Also, an increase in the number of generic drugs available in the category that can be used to treat a variety of bacterial infections, market demand, and favorable characteristics such as fast tissue penetration with little or no side effects are responsible factors for the growth of the aminoglycosides market. The rising prevalence of tuberculosis is expected to increase demand for aminoglycosides, especially in low-income countries where the incidence is alarmingly high and aminoglycosides are desperately needed. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were about 567,000 tuberculosis incident cases among children in Southeast Asia in 2019. Furthermore, the presence of a yearly procurement obligation by the GDF and the STOP TB Foundation is expected to boost demand in the coming years.

Restraints:

Regulatory restrictions on the use of certain aminoglycosides are limiting the aminoglycosides market’s development. Furthermore, due to side effects associated with the use of aminoglycoside antibiotics, such as extreme ototoxicity, nephrotoxicity, and neuromuscular blockade, the industry is expected to experience a decline in prescribing rates.

Challenges:

The market is being challenged by lower consumption and the development of combinatorial pharmaceuticals containing intra-mammary and injectable aminoglycosides.

Global Aminoglycosides Market Segment Analysis:

Based on Product, the Neomycin segment is expected to hold the largest market share during a forecast period. Due to an increase in the use and prescription of these medications for the treatment of various bacterial infections, neomycin and tobramycin together contribute to sales in this industry. Neomycin is most commonly used in topical formulations to treat various skin infections. Neomycin inhibits the development of bacteria in the intestines and is used in conjunction with a special diet to treat diarrhea. In more serious bacterial infections such as blood, lungs, bones, joints, skin, meningitis, and urinary tract infections gentamicin is used as the first line of treatment. The heavy burden of urinary tract infection is expected to increase in the demand for Gentamicin in the forecast period. Gentamicin is widely used in developing countries, where it is a cost-effective and effective treatment for a variety of infectious diseases. As a result, the market is projected to be driven by the aforementioned factors over the forecast period. Streptomycin is a first-generation antibacterial that is used to treat tuberculosis. Kanamycin, capreomycin, and amikacin are aminoglycosides that are used to treat MDR-TB. Based on the Root of Administration, the Injectables segment dominated the market. Injectables are favored for human medical use because they provide the most effective drug action mechanism through the intravenous or intramuscular route. Injectable administration allows for quicker treatment of life-threatening infections. Based on Application, the Respiratory disease segment accounted for the largest share in the market over the forecast period, owing to an increase in tuberculosis cases in developing countries around the world. Furthermore, the rise in multidrug-resistant tuberculosis cases and increased funding to international organizations are contributing to the respiratory diseases segment’s development. However, Urinary tract infections are among the most common infections in clinical practice, according to a study published in the World Journal of Urology in January 2020.

Global Aminoglycosides Market Regional Insights:

During the forecast period, North America is predicted to have the highest share. The increasing incidence of bacterial infections, the demand for early-phase diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases and government funding for infection prevention are the major factors driving the aminoglycoside market development. According to data, from more than 1,700 hospitalized COVID-19 patients treated at 38 Michigan hospitals in the United States from March 13, 2020, to June 18, 2020, more than half received early antibiotic therapy, with antibiotic usage as high as 84 percent in some hospitals, indicating a positive effect on the market. As a result of the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the market for aminoglycosides in disease control is expected to increase. Europe is the second-largest market in terms of favorable government policies regarding the awareness of the population and the healthcare infrastructure. Due to the increasing incidence rate of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis that requires second-line drugs for treatment in the area, as well as the significant availability of other aminoglycosides, the Asia Pacific region is dominating the market. The high potential for market share in this area is attributed to the involvement of a range of market entities in economies such as Japan, China, and India. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global aminoglycosides Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding the global aminoglycosides Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global aminoglycosides Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global aminoglycosides Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Aminoglycosides Market Key Developments:

The Major Extremity Trauma Research Consortium intended to start a Phase III clinical trial in March 2021 to see how effective a combination of antibiotics (Tobramycin and Vancomycin) is at treating postoperative surgical site infection. In February 2021, Insmed Incorporated began a Phase II clinical trial in adult subjects with newly diagnosed non-tuberculous mycobacterial lung infection caused by Mycobacterium Avium Complex to evaluate the efficacy of an Amikacin liposome inhalation suspension (ALIS)-based regimen (MAC).

Global Aminoglycosides Market Scope:

Global Aminoglycosides Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • The Middle East and Africa • South America

Global Aminoglycosides Market Key Players

• Cipla Limited • Pfizer Inc. • Kremoint Pharma Pvt.Ltd. • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd • Zoetis Inc • Johnson & Johnson • Allergan Plc • Vega Pharma Ltd. • Medico Remedies Pvt. Ltd. • Xian Wison Biological Technology Co, Ltd. • Other Key Players