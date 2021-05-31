Global Automatic Backwashing Filter Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026), By Product, Application and Region

Global Automatic Backwashing Filter Market Introduction

Global Automatic Backwashing Filter Market was valued at US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach $xx Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of xx%.

Automatic Backwashing Filter is for pumping water backwards through the filters using media like water. Thus, the auto backwash system is an ideal situation that cleans the filter at regular intervals of time. As well it provides the most productive and labour free solution to overcome the above constraints in the manual methods. This is done by continuous monitoring and controlling the system through the human-machine interface (HMI) connected to Programmable Logic Controller (PLC).

Global Automatic Backwashing Filter Market Dynamics

Rising residential construction activities across the globe, coupled with the increasing adoption of blackwash filters by the residential sector is another factor expected to support the growth of the global market. In addition, the presence of major players investing in providing technologically advanced products is another factor expected to further support the growth of the market. Increasing initiatives by the government of developed and developing countries in order to cater to the rising demand for clean drinking water is resulting in high adoption of backwash filters for water purification purpose is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the global market. In addition, increasing demand by the food & beverage industry for filtered water in order to maintain product safety standards is another factor expected to support the growth of the global market. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the wastewater industry are relied upon to have a considerable effect on the demand for the Automatic Backwashing Filter s market. Most wastewater treatment facilities are equipped with conventional material handling systems. Tetra Tech, Inc., and SUEZ are leading companies in water treatment and accounted for the highest revenue of US$ XX and US$ XX in 2019.

Global Automatic Backwashing Filter Market Segment Analysis

The Automatic Backwashing Filter market has diverse applications and is used on a large scale in industries such as wastewater and mining. An increase in energy consumption, growth in energy demand, and rise in population shift from rural to urban areas are some of the major factors expected to boost the market across the globe. There is an increase in demand for energy with the rise in population, thus there is an increased need for conservation. The mining industry is one of the major end-users of Automatic Backwashing Filter s. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the wastewater industry are relied upon to have a considerable effect on the demand for the Automatic Backwashing Filter s market during the forecast period. As the greater part of the wastewater treatment operations are controlled by public entities, endeavors of moving towards the privatization of such plants are in progress. Municipalities of different nations are concentrating on privatization and PPPs because of financial consideration with the target to assign enormous country-wide funding to increase the treatment capacity and sewerage service levels. Thus, the growing PPP in the wastewater industry is impacting the Automatic Backwashing Filter s market growth at a CAGR of xx%.

Global Automatic Backwashing Filter Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is likely to witness significantly high demand for Automatic Backwashing Filter s during the forecast period. Major developing countries such as China and India are expected to fuel the market in the region. Increasing population, rapid growth in the manufacturing sector, urbanization, and industrial growth are some of the major factors influencing the demand for Automatic Backwashing Filter s in the region. The North American and European markets are expected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global market. This is due to stringent government regulations related to water treatment, increasing demand from the food & beverage sector, and the presence of major players operating in countries in this region.

Global Automatic Backwashing Filter Market Report Scope:

Global Automatic Backwashing Filter Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • South America • MEA • Asia Pacific

Global Automatic Backwashing Filter Market Key Players

• 3M Company • ABB • Lenzing Technik GmbH • Applied Membranes, Inc. • Hydrotec Solutions Pvt Ltd. • BWT Group • Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc. • PEP Filters • Suez SA • Eaton Corporation Inc • Amiad Water Systems • Danaher • Boll & Kirch Filterbau GmbH • Pall Corporation • INOCO • FILTRASCALE • GE Water • SERECO • TIMEX • Rain Bird