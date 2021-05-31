Global Interactive Video on Demand Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) – by Component, Deployment, Type, and Region.

Global Interactive Video on Demand Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn. The global Interactive Video on Demand market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global Interactive Video on Demand report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Due to the increasing ubiquity of smartphones and drastically enhanced broadband Internet networks over the last decade, the concept of video on demand (VOD) has grown in popularity. Consumers can now choose and pay for only the video content they want to watch, whether it’s movies, sports, or music, or news and live event streaming. An interactive video on demand (IVOD) is essentially an extension of video on demand (VOD), with added functionality including fast forward, fast rewind, and pause.

Some of the main factors augmenting the interactive video on demand market are the flexibility provided by interactive video on demand in a highly competitive pay television market, enhanced consumer viewing experience with high-quality content irrespective of time-bondage or repetitions, and options to deliver diverse content to global audiences. On the other hand, challenges in obtaining negotiable content licenses, the need to boost set-top box capability, and concerns about video piracy are just a few of the constraints confronting the video on demand industry. Nonetheless, the ability to integrate a wide range of services with VOD is expected to open up new prospects for the immersive video on demand industry in the future. Several governments have cracked down on torrent websites in the last few years. Furthermore, businesses are luring younger customers with enticing deals as a result of increased competition brought on by the introduction of new players. In the long run, this is expected to benefit the interactive VOD industry.

Based on the deployment, the interactive video on demand market is segmented into cloud based and on-premise. The cloud segment is expected to account for a largest share of the global market. Hosted applications distributed over the Internet are referred to as the cloud deployment model. Cloud deployment benefits such as remote access to mission-critical data, infrastructure cost savings, and improved collaboration is expected to grow the cloud segment forward during the forecast period. Furthermore, organizations' willingness to turn to alternative business models such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) because it is considered to deliver greater value for money and a wider range of features is expected to fuel the segment.

North America is expected to hold a largest share of the global market for Interactive video on demand. The presence of many global players in the area, especially in the United States and Canada, is largely responsible for its dominance. In terms of market share, Europe is expected to retain a large role. This trend can be attributed to developed countries’ increased emphasis on innovation through research and development and IT technologies. Furthermore, between 2020 and 2026, the interactive video on demand market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate. Some of the factors driving the interactive video on demand market in the Asia Pacific are a high adoption of emerging technologies in broadcasting solutions and a rise in disposable income among the masses. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Interactive Video on Demand Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding the Global Interactive Video on Demand Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Interactive Video on Demand market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Component, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Interactive Video on Demand Market make the report investor’s guide.

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • South America

