Global 3D Printing Materials Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Type, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Global 3D Printing Materials Market size was valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 23.5 % through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ 4.5 Bn. The global 3D Printing Materials market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global 3D Printing Materials report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Overview:

The 3D printing materials industry is increasing due to the rise in the demand from healthcare, automotive, and other industries, across the globe.

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Dynamics:

Increased spending by the manufacturing sector across the globe for research and development purposes positively affects the sales of 3D printers thereby improving the market for 3D printing materials. Rapid prototyping is a widely accepted technology for product designing, product sampling, prototyping, and concept modeling to the final stages of manufacturing thus improving the 3D printing materials market growth. The process of additive manufacturing is steadily gaining traction in the field of medicine where prosthesis and dental attachments are produced by 3D printers which in turn enhance the growth of special-purpose 3D printing materials in the market. The adoption of 3D printers for educational and architectural purposes has boosted the sales of 3D printing materials. Intense competition among the 3D printer manufacturers has led to miniaturization, reduction in the prices of 3D printers, improvements in its performance have contributed to the growth of the 3D printing materials market. 3D printing is an easier way to manufacture objects but is expensive due to high material costs, which is a major restraint in the market. These high costs are due to higher standards of purity and composition required for 3D printing.

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Segment Analysis:

By End-Use Industry, the market is bifurcated into automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, consumer goods, construction. The healthcare end-use industry held the largest share of 3D printing materials market in 2019. Several medical products including surgical equipment, prosthetics & implants, and tissue engineering products, are manufactured through 3D printing technology. Healthcare is one of the most promising markets for additive manufacturing, and the same aspect is being witnessed in the COVID-19 pandemic scenario as well. Companies are producing face shields, N95 masks, and other equipment to assist doctors, medical professionals, and individuals to tackle the novel coronavirus. Major manufacturers, including Stratasys Inc. and 3D Systems Corporation, and various start-ups, are producing face masks. To know about the Research Methodology :- Request Free Sample Report

By Form, the market is bifurcated into powder, filament, and liquid. The filament form accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Demand for 3D printing materials in the filament form is mainly driven by plastic materials, as plastic materials are majorly used in this form in the 3D printing processes.

Recent Developments

In November 2018, Royal DSM N.V. launched high-performing materials, Arnitel ID2060 HT and Somos PerFORM Reflect for additive manufacturing. In April 2018, 3D Systems Corporation launched 30 new materials for Figure 4 Printers. These materials include Figure 4 RGD-GRY 10, Figure 4 RGD-GRY 15, Figure 4 ELAST-BLK, and Figure 4 JCST-GRN. They are used in the automotive and durable goods applications and also in the casting jewelry patterns.

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Regional Insights:

North America is dominating the 3D Printing Materials Market North America held the largest share of the 3D printing materials market and is expected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2026. Increasing demand for metal materials from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries drives the market demand in this region. The adoption of 3D printing materials in medical & dental implants propel the 3D printing materials market growth. With the outbreak of COVID-9, the demand for 3D printing materials has suffered due to the decline of automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, and other industries. However, with the recovery of all sectors and high-performance properties of 3D printing materials, the demand for metal 3D printing materials would rise in the region after 2020. Such factors are expected to drive the 3D printing materials demand in the region during the forecast period. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global 3D Printing Materials market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding the Global 3D Printing Materials market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global 3D Printing Materials market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 3D Printing Materials market make the report investor’s guide.

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Scope: Inquire before buying

Global 3D Printing Materials Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa • South America

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Key Players

• Höganäs AB • 3D Systems Corporation • General Electric • Arkema S.A. • Royal DSM N.V. • Stratasys, Ltd. • Evonik Industries AG. • EOS GmbH • Sandvik AB • ExOne • Arcam AB • Materialise NV • CRP Technology S.r.l. • Envisiontec Inc. • Others