Global Advance Vehicle Control System Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Vehicle Type, Component, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Advance Vehicle Control System Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2019 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The Global Advance Vehicle Control System market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The Global Advance Vehicle Control System report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Global Advance Vehicle Control System Market Overview:

The advance vehicle control system is a differentiation of an integrated vehicle system which includes driver to driver and driver to system assistance, advanced road mapping technology. Moreover, an advanced vehicle control system provides information to the system based on nearby conditions and contemplates driver-vehicle assistance according to conditions. Also, the system helps in applying emergency brakes if necessary by mapping the distance between the preceding vehicles by creating 3D images of the environment. Stereo camera, ADAS controllers. Electronic control units and sensors coupled with actuators are the important parts of the vehicle control system. AVCS is the major component in the IVCS program held in USA which is focused on the components of advanced driver information, advanced traffic management, and commercial sector systems. Increasing awareness regarding vehicle system automation and rising cases of accidents across the globe are the factors attributing advance vehicle control system market growth. One of the important challenges for manufacturers are AVCS architecture as it must be flexible enough for adoption of future technology. Many emerging players in the market are investing in research and development of AVCS architecture integration for smooth system control requirements.

Global Advance Vehicle Control System Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for advanced vehicle intelligence system and increasing adoption of advanced control methods in automotive manufacturing sector are the key factors considered to drive the advance vehicle control system market growth. Moreover, various cost-cutting solutions offered by manufacturers and benefits of automation in the new segment of electric cars and other vehicles are the supporting factors considered to drive the AVCS market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, advantages offered by advance vehicle control system to transportation system intelligence and highway vehicle intelligence are the factors boosting the opportunities in the market during the forecast period. The increasing requirement for improved road infrastructure and need of maintenance in regular time intervals are the restraining factors considered to hamper the market growth and are expected to pose as challenges for the advance vehicle control system market during the forecast period. Easy replaceable technology and cost effectiveness of the vehicle control system are the factors considered to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Advance Vehicle Control System market segmentation:

Based on vehicle type, advance vehicle control system market is segregated into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. Passenger cars are the dominating segment in the market with approximately 40% market share owing to increasing demand for passenger cars due to their cost efficiency and rising demand for safety system installation in the vehicle due to higher sales of cars. The commercial vehicle is the second dominating segment in the advance vehicle control system market owing to the increasing need for heavy duty vehicles in the transportation sector and rising industrialization across the globe. Based on Components, advance vehicle control system market is segmented into the ultrasonic unit, RADAR system, camera unit, and LiDAR system. The camera unit is the dominating segment in the market with approximately 38% market share. The camera unit is the basic component installed in the advance vehicle control system to achieve the overall picturization of the relative environment and to provide suitable pictorial data. The above factors are considered to drive the market growth of the segment. Increasing integration of the system and improved camera lenses for high-quality view are the factors expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. RADAR system is the second dominating segment in the market owing to the increasing adoption of the integrated system for contouring technology and high accuracy of RADAR system. Based on applications, the market is bifurcated into driver warning and vision enhancement system, automatic steering and headway control, automatic braking system, automatic trip scheduling and routing. Automatic braking system is the dominating segment in the advance vehicle control system market with approximately 35% market share owing to increasing accidental deaths due to brake failure and high traffic and speed limiting norms imposed by governments. Automatic trip scheduling is the second dominating segment in the market owing to increasing outside activities by the consumers and need of trip planning to farther locations. According to European Automotive Manufacturers Association, braking system manufacturing accounted for approximately 42% in the European region owing to increasing demand for safe driving and stringent government norms for regarding vehicle safety.

Some new developments in the Advance Vehicle Control System market:

Denso Corporation developed a new front camera that uses the new Toshiba TMPV75063344 image processing model which uses lens detection vehicle detection, and traffic sign recognition model. The above system is very reliable owing to low power consumption. According to the company, the sales of the product is expected to cross approximately 300 million USD in the first and second quarter after manufacturing. Infineon Technology developed a 24 GHz RADAR solution which is comprised of AURIX microcontroller specially customized for RADAR applications. According to the company, the above system is suitable for trucks and construction vehicles. Hyundai Motors developed advanced vehicle assistance system with a highly accurate route information database. According to the company, the database has improved the capabilities of various systems based on the RADAR data and ultrasonic modeling.

Impact of Covid pandemic on the Advance Vehicle Control System market:

The covid pandemic is expected to pose a low to moderate impact on the Advance Vehicle Control System market owing to the effects of a pandemic on the research and manufacturing activities across the globe. Strict government norms and increasing cost of transportation owing to supply chain distortion and lowering of manufacturing activities are the factors considered to slightly declining the market growth of vocational trucks. The market is expected to expand during the forecast period owing to increasing demand in the supply chain and various commercial activities pick up the speed. According to Continental AG, Advance Vehicle Control System market sustained heavy damage during the Covid Pandemic owing to less than ever manufacturing halt of vehicles and decreased buying power of consumers by moderate to the high rate. The company stated the loss of Advance Vehicle Control System market by approximately 28% during the pandemic. The company also mentioned an expected rise in the revenue share up to 37% during the first and second quarter post-pandemic owing to increasing production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Global Advance Vehicle Control System Market Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific holds the major share in the Advance Vehicle Control System market with approximately 41% of total revenue share in the Advance Vehicle Control System market registering approximately 3% CAGR in the year 2019. Factors attributing to market growth in the region are increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in transportation and the manufacturing sector and high demand for consumer comfort owing to increasing disposable income of consumers in the region. North America and Europe are accordingly the fastest growing and second dominating regions in the Advance Vehicle Control System market with approximately 34% market share. Factors attributing growth in the market are an abundance of key manufacturers of the vehicle control system market in the region and increasing research and development in high vehicle intelligence systems at affordable prices. The USA holds the largest market share of approximately 56% owing to the faster pace of production in the economy post-pandemic.

Global Advance Vehicle Control System Market Scope:

Global Advance Vehicle Control System Market, by Region

• North America o US o Canada o Mexico • Europe o U.K o France o Germany o Italy o Spain o Sweden o CIS Countries o Rest of Europe • Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o South Korea o Australia o ASEAN o Rest of Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa o South Africa o GCC Countries o Egypt o Nigeria o Rest of ME&A • South America o Brazil o Argentina o Rest of South America

Global Advance Vehicle Control System Market Key Players

• Delphi Automotive PLC • Continental AG • Robert Bosch GmbH • Toshiba Corporation • Hyundai Motors • BMW • Toyota Motors • Denso Corporation • Autoliv Inc. • General Motors • ZF Friedrichshafen AG • WABCO • Honeywell International Inc. • TOYODA GOSEI Co. Ltd. • HITACHI Ltd. • Infineon Technologies AG