Global Physical Security Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Type, by Industry Vertical and by Region

Global Physical Security Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.42% during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disruptors. Since the lockdown was implemented differently in various regions and countries; the impact of the same is also seen differently by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short-term and long-term impact on the market, and it would help the decision-makers to prepare the outline and strategies for companies by region.

Global Physical Security Market Dynamics:

Physical security comprises the protection of assets like, hardware, software, data, personnel, and networks against physical events and actions, which may possibly cause damage or loss to an organization. Physical security encompasses three crucial elements, which contain access control, surveillance, and testing. The physical places are protected against attacks, adverse coincidences, or environmental calamities by the use of locks, biometric access control systems, access control cards, fire sensors, and alarm systems. Physical locations are also supervised by monitoring cameras and notification systems, including heat & smoke sensors, and interloping detection sensors. With an interval of time disaster recovery techniques and policies always needed inspection to ensure superior safety and moderate the time engaged for recovering from disasters. Physical security uses multiple layers of interdependent systems to protect enterprises from natural disasters, fire, theft, and terrorism. The multiple layers of the interdependent systems include CCTV surveillance, locks, protective fences, access control protocols, security guards, and other related techniques. The introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT) into physical security has accelerated the growth of the global physical security market. The incidences of terror attacks, technological advancements, and growth in demand for such facilities in smart cities are driving the physical security market. Public security and entities like a commercial, residential and BFSI services are the key areas of focus for government to ensure protection against crime, theft, disasters, and accidents. The concept of smart city or infrastructure of tier I & II cities is actually integrated with smart security solutions. Thus, growth in the number of smart cities is anticipated to boost the growth of the physical security market. Government of many countries has amplified their concern for physical security due to the rise in terrorism and started to put more capital into it. Several governments are focused and spending huge amounts on installing advanced video surveillance and access control systems. The merger of physical & electronic spaces due to technological advancements has aided the greater adoption of physical security systems. The evolution of wireless technologies, IoT, and smart technologies are forecasted to play a vital role in the transformation of physical security systems. The privacy concerns, inattentive attitude, and lack of physical & logical security integration are likely to affect adversely the market growth over the forecast years.

Global Physical Security Market Segmentation Analysis:

The physical security market is segmented based on type, vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into Video Surveillance, Access & Entrance Control, Perimeter Intrusion & Detection, Remote Monitoring, and Security Systems Integration. Among, which video surveillance segment is expected to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of XX% during the forecasted period. This segment has also registered the largest contribution in revenue share with US$ XX Bn. In 2019. The primary reason for this growth is convenience and trustworthy output from this security system. This allows user to monitor live conditions as well as enable to check previously happened incidences and activities also. Based on the vertical, the market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); commercial; government; residential; transportation; and others (education, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, & industrial). Amongst BFSI sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecasted timespan. Similarly, all the segments and their sub-segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth, and region-wise anticipated market share during each year in the forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Global Physical Security Market Regional Analysis:

The physical security market in North America is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 growing with CAGR XX%. Rapid & consistent renovation activities of residential places along with the rising construction activities at commercial places are the driving factor for the physical security market in North America. In the Asia Pacific, the growing thefts in both residential and non-residential buildings are generating huge demand for physical security. Terrorist activities and the higher need for new & secure systems are boosting the demand in the Asia Pacific and anticipated to drive the market with CAGR XX% during the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to grow significantly with CAGR XX% in the forecasted period, due to high demand and fast adoption of physical security systems. Major growth in the physical security market in Europe is mainly witnessed in countries such as the U.K., Italy, and Germany. Similarly, the report covers the detailed analysis of all the regions such as Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Physical Security Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Physical Security Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Physical Security Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Physical Security Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Physical Security Market Report:

Global Physical Security Market, By Type

• Video Surveillance • Access & Entrance Control • Perimeter Intrusion & Detection • Remote Monitoring • Security Systems Integration

Global Physical Security Market, By Industry Vertical

• BFSI • Commercial • Government • Others

Global Physical Security Market, By Region

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • South America

Key Players Operating in the Global Physical Security Market:

• Anixter International Inc. • Tyco International PLC. • Cisco Systems, Inc. • Genetec Inc. • ADT Corporation • Honeywell International, Inc. • Bosch Security Systems, Inc. • Stanley Security • Senstar Corporation