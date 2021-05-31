P&C Insurance Software Market to See Revolutionary Growth | Majesto, Croscon, Encircle

P&C insurance software is used by insurance agents and brokers to promote, sell, and administer insurance policies. P&C insurance software provides a full suite of digital insurance programs and solutions. Empower customers with easy to use, easy to manage, scalable software that touches every facet of P&C insurance – policy, rating, billing, claims, data analytics, and more. The growing property & casualty industry worldwide and the rising adoption of automated software tools to reduce turnaround time are the key drivers fueling the growth of the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Majesto (United States), Tigerlab (Malaysia), Insurance Systems (Canada), Broker Buddha (United States), Croscon (United States), Zywave (United States), Duck Creek Technologies (United States), Encircle (Canada), Pegasystems (United States), OneShield (United States), Agency Software (United States), PCMS (United Kingdom), Intuitive Web Solutions (United States).

by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-Premises), Organization Size (SME’s, Large Organizations), End Users (Insurance Companies, Brokers), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Operating System (Windows, Mac, Android, Others), Insurance Type (Personal, Commercial)



The P&C Insurance Software Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Increased Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in P&C Insurance Software



Opportunities:

The Growing Deployment of Cloud-based Solution is Expected to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market



Market Drivers:

The Growing Property & Casualty Industry Worldwide

The Rising Adoption of Automated Software Tools to Reduce Turnaround Time

The Increasing Demand for Software to Eliminate Manual Tasks and offer personalized experiences to Customers

Challenges:

Increased Competition in the P&C Insurance Industry



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global P&C Insurance Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the P&C Insurance Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the P&C Insurance Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the P&C Insurance Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the P&C Insurance Software Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the P&C Insurance Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, P&C Insurance Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global P&C Insurance Software

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer P&C Insurance Software various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. P&C Insurance Software.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

