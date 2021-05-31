Global Optical Lens Edger Market : Industrial Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026), by Type, Application and Region

Global Optical Lens Edger Market was valued $450.0 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach $651.3 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Optical Lens Edger Market Introduction

The Optical Lens Edger is a tool that cuts optical lenses to the dimensions specified by the tracer, making lens fitting for any frame easier. As a result of technological advancements in the market, automatic pattern-less lens edgers, are gaining popularity for the lens edging process and are expected to drive the growth of the optical lens edger industry, have been produced.

Global Optical Lens Edger Market Dynamics

The optical lens edger market is expected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period due to the rising incidence of eye problems. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 1.3 billion people worldwide have some kind of vision impairment with respect to distance vision, 188.5 million having mild vision impairment, 217 million have moderate to extreme vision impairment, and 36 million blind. The use of visual media and the increasing population is directly proportional to the incidence and prevalence of vision impairment. If the general population’s average screen time increases, the incidence of visual conditions will rise in lockstep, rising demand for corrective eyeglasses. Moreover, lens processing speed, auto-calibration, and hassle-free use are only a few of the features that companies have prioritized. A growing number of businesses are concentrating their efforts on continuous improvement of these parameters through innovation. A significant development in the global optical lens edger market is the adoption of technologies that aid in the optimization of the entire workflow. The demand from industrial producers for high-quality finishes on new optical instruments is expected to boost the market. The booming camera industry is another important factor driving the market for lens edges. The camera industry is booming all over the world, thanks to the growing popularity of visual media and the rise of image sharing as a primary mode of communication. As a result, demand for cameras and visualization lenses has increased around the world, promoting the development of the optical lens edges industry.

Global Optical Lens Edger Market Segment Analysis

The design and construction of optical lens edging machines is becoming increasingly simple as their operations become more automated. This allows for less manual intervention, resulting in a faster-edging operation. A built-in 3-D drilling system is controlled by a 5-axis mechanism on the machines. The major driving factors that boost the market growth of the segment are the increasing vision impairment patient pool and increasing demand of the edgers in photography and Ophthalmology industries. In 2019, the category Eyeglass Lenses accounted for 42% of the Eyewear sales. By 2023, global revenue is forecast to reach US$59 billion, up from US$55 billion in 2019. Glasses are no longer just for vision correction; they've evolved into a fashion statement. On the other side, as living standards rise, people are more likely to own a variety of contact lenses and glasses so they can keep up with the latest fashion trends. Furthermore, with the number of online stores, purchasing glasses has become easier and more convenient.

Global Optical Lens Edger Market Regional Insights

Due to factors such as a rising number of geriatric populations and a growing patient pool in the world, the United States has the largest market share in the North America region. Other factors driving the demand in this area include well-established insurance plans and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities. Revenue in the Spectacle Lenses segment in the US amounts to US$16,345m in 2021. In terms of global sales, the United States (US$11,198m in 2021) generates the most.

Global Optical Lens Edger Market Report Scope:

Global Optical Lens Edger Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • South America • MEA • Asia Pacific

Global Optical Lens Edger Market Key Players

• Essilor International S.A • Topcon Corporation • NIDEK CO., LTD • Coburn Technologies Inc • Huvitz Corp • San Huei • SUZHOU SANICAL • Crosstex • Uvex • Gerson • Honeywell • Shanghai Dasheng • Sinotextiles • Chaomei Daily Chemicals • Powecom • 3M