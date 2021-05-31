Off Dry Wine Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Pernod-Ricard, Diageo, Kendall-Jackson

Off-dry wine is a wine that has a slightly sweet element. A wine which is described as off-dry may be one which contains a small amount of residual sugar to give a perceived sweetness or a wine which has been made in such a way that there is no residual sugar, but a sweet element can be noted. Growing production of the wine is developed counties like Italy, France, and Spain are projected to accelerate the growth of the global off dry wine market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

E&J Gallo Winery (United States), Concha y Toro (Chile), Pernod-Ricard (France), Diageo plc (United Kingdom), Kendall-Jackson (United States), Lucas & Lewellen (United States), Luckett Vineyards (Canada), The Wine Group (United States), Accolade Wines (Australia), Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) (Australia).

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Off Dry Wine Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Off Dry Wine market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (White Wine, Red Wine, Other), Application (Daily Meals, Social Occasions, Entertainment Venues, Other), End Use (Household, Hotels, Others)



The Off Dry Wine Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Opportunities:

Technological Advancement and Development in the Manufacturing Process



Market Drivers:

Increased significantly wine consumption across the globe is the major driver of the global off-dry wine market. World wine consumption was estimated at 246 million hectolitres in 2018. The United States is recorded with 33 million hectolitres wine consumption and increased with 1.1% as compared to the 2017 year wine consumption. The five biggest consumers in the world, USA, France, Italy, Germany, and China, together represent approximately half of the world’s wine consumption (49%).

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Off Dry Wine

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Off Dry Wine various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Off Dry Wine.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

