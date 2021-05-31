Global Kefir Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Type, Species, Size, Distribution Channel, and Region.

According to Maximize Market Research, the global kefir market is expected to grow at moderate growth rate and reach a significant market value by the end of the forecast period. The global kefir market has been witnessing steady growth during 2019-2026 period. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% throughout the period of assessment to reflect a market value of US$ XX Bn by 2026 from a value of US$ XX Bn in 2019. Global kefir market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global kefir market report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape. To know about the Research Methodology :- Request Free Sample Report

Global Kefir Market Overview:

Kefir is an aged beverage that is generally made of milk or water. Kefir contains high measures of nutrients and minerals and is additionally a decent wellspring of protein. Kefir is wealthy in probiotics content, and henceforth it helps in improving stomach-related interaction in people. It contains a high measure of calcium and nutrient K, which helps in improving bone wellbeing. Kefir has a lower level of lactose when contrasted with other regular dairy items, and consequently, it has a lower calorie profile; this has prompted an increment in the interest for kefir among wellbeing cognizant purchasers. The expanding interest for food items, wealthy in probiotics, is driving the development of the worldwide kefir market.

Global Kefir Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Globalization and worldwide trade of different foods have assumed an essential part in the reception of kefir in different nations. Twenty to thirty year old and Generation Z that together make an enormous piece of the current purchasers share a solid interest in quality food and drinks. Subsequently, consumption of kefir has expanded as a solid beverage among the buyers at the worldwide level. This is ultimately convincing organizations to present new items in various topographies just as examination with their taste and flavor. The cutting-edge shoppers have gotten progressively cognizant about wellbeing and sustenance and have been reliably receiving items that are advantageous for human wellbeing. This factor has been emphatically affecting the reception of kefir. These items are viewed as wealthy in supplements, including protein, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and nutrient B2 and B12. Kefir is additionally bountiful in probiotics, in this way helping in improving assimilation and gut wellbeing. Certain scientists guarantee that kefir has much-preferred probiotics over customary yogurt. Kefir alone contains 61 strains of microscopic organisms and yeasts. The probiotic is additionally known to secure against diseases brought about by Salmonella, Helicobacter pylori, and E. coli inferable from the presence of Lactobacillus kefir in the item. Kefir is not any more viewed as a specialty item as its interest has been quickly expanding year on year. It is utilized to make an assortment of items, including drinks, smoothies, cups, frozen, pockets, and supplements and an assortment of organizations are offering these items. For example, in June 2019, GUTsy Captain dispatched shimmering water kefir drinks. The veggie lover drink is made utilizing leafy foods kefir grains and is accessible in four flavors, including unique, ginger and lemon, Atlantic raspberry, and cola. The items are accessible in the jars of 330mL, in Sainsbury’s, Wholefoods, and Grape Tree stores for GBP 1.80. The item is viewed as normally sweet with gentle acidity. Its surface is smooth and it smells like a blend of yogurt and cheesecake. Developing prominence and inclination for its taste is required to make the item monetarily fruitful. Countless diners, cafés, and bistros have offered spots to kefir items on their menu. LEON eateries Limited, a U.K. – based cheap food chain, offers strawberry banana kefir smoothie. The café claims the beverage to be without lactose and useful for the gut.

Decline in Sales Due to Covid-19 Impact:

The market faced a huge slump as a result of a sudden Covid outbreak. The country wise shutdown has resulted in the demand for home-cooked eatables which in turn affected the growth of the on-the-go market. For example, Coca-cola suffered a loss of 25% decline in the sale of its beverage.

Recent Industrial Developments:

June 2019-Biotiful Dairy Ltd launched a new product in Kefir range which has new strawberry flavor. March 2019- Odysea, a Greek company has came up with the launch of Kefir range as the demand of probiotics and natural drink surged up. Kefir Trends in 2021: For Kids: As per review information from Mintel, almost 40% of US yogurt/yogurt drink clients say that it is imperative to incorporate aged food varieties and refreshments in your eating regimen. This ascent to almost half (48%) among guardians of under-4s and 43% of guardians of long-term olds.3 Kefir items for youngsters like Lifeway’s ProBugs Kefir, which comes in press pockets and highlights flavors like Goo-berry and Strawnana, make a solid appeal to guardians as a sound decision for their children. The Collective’s Kefir Probots , additionally in single-serve press pockets, are invigorated with fiber and gloat no additional sugars. Grass-fed Kefir: Shopper drifts in capably sourced food varieties that regard creatures and the climate keep on driving development in grass-took care of dairy items. Grass-took care has extended past milk to incorporate frozen yogurt, yogurt, and now kefir. Expect the grass-took care of guarantee to keep on being a significant component for the cognizant buyer. Coconut water Kefir: Coconut water kefir makes a delightful sans dairy choice to drain kefir. Taking advantage of the coconut water pattern, Inner-Eco offers its You Gut This Probiotic Coconut Water refined with kefir grains. Accessible in Original Unsweetened, Blueberry Blackberry, Mango Pineapple, and Vanilla Bean, these bubbly coconut waters can likewise fulfill the shining water customer. Frozen Kefir Dessert: Purchasers’ advantage in solid guilty pleasure addresses a chance for kefir in the frozen sweet walkway. Like frozen yogurt—however, with more probiotics—frozen kefir can be found in pints, as bars, and even as delicate serve. This arising region adjusts well to the pattern in better-for-you frozen yogurt.

Global Kefir Market Segment Analysis:

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Animal-based and Plant-based. Animal-based items represented over 65% portion of the worldwide income in 2019. These items are gotten from dairy cattle milk and will stay a vital decision among the buyers of Scandinavia and Eastern European nations. The development of creature-based kefir items is credited to the first movers and high item entrance in quite a while. Plant-based items are required to display the quickest CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2026. Developing reception of veganism is advancing the interest in plant-based kefir items. The item is likewise to a great extent reasonable for individuals who are oversensitive to drain and is consequently acquiring prevalence. SQUAMISH WATER KEFIR CO., a Canada-based organization, offers shining water kefir in four flavors, including hibiscus, lemon ginger, blood orange, and mint. Kefir, water, pure sweetener, and common enhancing specialists structure these beverages. These are sans dairy, without gluten, sans caffeine, and are additionally low in pre-processed sugar. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. The offline channel drove the worldwide kefir market and represented over 85% portion of the worldwide income in 2019. The channel incorporates retail location, including a claim to fame stores, mother and pop stores, retail chains, odds and ends shops, hypermarkets, general stores, and superstores. The nearness of these stores, alongside the accessibility of a wide assortment of items, is a significant explanation persuading individuals to purchase through disconnected channels. Moreover, the vast majority incline toward purchasing food supplies through these channels and profit most extreme rebate. Online channel is relied upon to extend at the quickest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. The rising reliance of the recent college grads on internet business channels inferable from expanding need for comfort and developing occupied ways of life is impelling the pattern of shopping for food through online stages. Besides, kefir is certainly not a local food across Latin America and the Asia Pacific, and in this manner its accessibility is restricted in actual stores. In this manner, online channels are progressively liked for purchasing not-so-regular fixings.

Global Kefir Market Regional Analysis:

Europe arose as the biggest territorial market with a portion of more than 45.0% in 2019. High ubiquity of kefir items in the families of nations, including Belarus, Bulgaria, Denmark, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Ukraine, Czechoslovakia, Sweden, Norway, and Switzerland, are required to stay a vital the factor for the business development. Asia Pacific is required to grow at the quickest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. Nations including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand are relied upon to drive the local market development because of expanding mindfulness among the shoppers with respect to matured milk items in the course of recent years. THE KEFIR COMPANY is a famous organization around there.

Global Kefir Market Scope: Inquire before buying

Global Kefir Market, By Region:

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa • South America

Global Kefir Market Key Players:

• The Iceland Milk and Skyr Corp. • Lifeway Foods, Inc. • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. • Nestlé S.A. • Danone S.A. • Fresh Made Dairy • Green Valley Creamery • Maple Hill Creamery, LLC • Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery • DuPont • Liebert Corporation • Nourish Kefir • OSM Krasnystaw • Best of Farms LLC • Babushka Kefir • Valio Eesti AS