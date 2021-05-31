New Report: South Korea Cell Culture Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The size of the Korean cell culture market is expected to reach USD 216.3 million in 2019, reaching USD 66.4 million by 2027, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2021 to 2027.

Factors driving the growth of the cell culture market include cancer prevalence, increased adoption of cell culture technology, and increased funding for research in Korea. For example, according to a report published by the National Cancer Center, cancer is the most common cause of death in Korea and accounts for one in three domestic deaths. The number of domestic cancer cases in 2016 was 231,236, which increased to 232,255 in 2017. Each major company offers cell culture products that are continuously used in cancer research.

South Korea Cell Culture Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

By Application

Stem Cell Technology

Cancer Research

Drug Screening and Development

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Others

By End User

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

List of key players profiled in the report

Avantor, Inc. (VWR International, LLC)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.)

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

Sartorius AG

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the South Korea Cell Culture Market.

The market share of the South Korea Cell Culture Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the South Korea Cell Culture Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the South Korea Cell Culture Market.

Key Questions Answered by South Korea Cell Culture Market Report

What was the South Korea Cell Culture Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of South Korea Cell Culture Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the South Korea Cell Culture Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

