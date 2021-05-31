New Report: Internet of Things in Healthcare Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Internet of Things in Healthcare Market size was valued at $7.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027. Wearable patches are known as electronic skins or smart patches. They are used to monitor disease, diagnosis, and drug delivery, and to maintain the health of elderly patients suffering from chronic conditions like diabetes. The market is expected to witness profitable growth owing to increased R&D investment for the development of wearable patches. Wearable patches, such as transdermal patches and scopolamine patches, are attached directly to infected body parts for disease monitoring. For example, nicotine patches are used in nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) to release nicotine into the body and prevent smoking.

A full report of Internet of Things in Healthcare Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/iot-healthcare-market/2009/

Key Market Players

Major players operating in the market include Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Google (Alphabet), International Business Machines Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., QUALCOMM Incorporated, and Abbot Laboratories.

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market: Segmentation

By Component

Devices

System and Software

Services

By Application

Patient Monitoring

Clinical Operation and Workflow Optimization

Clinical Imaging

Fitness and Wellness Measurement

Drug Development

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Healthcare Payers

Research Laboratories (Biotech/Pharma)

Government Authority

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Internet of Things in Healthcare Market.

The market share of the Internet of Things in Healthcare Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Internet of Things in Healthcare Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Internet of Things in Healthcare Market.

Key Questions Answered by Internet of Things in Healthcare Market Report

What was the Internet of Things in Healthcare Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Internet of Things in Healthcare Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Internet of Things in Healthcare Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

