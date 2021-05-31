New Report: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market size was valued at $7.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027. Wearable patches are known as electronic skins or smart patches. They are used to monitor disease, diagnosis, and drug delivery, and to maintain the health of elderly patients suffering from chronic conditions like diabetes. The market is expected to witness profitable growth owing to increased R&D investment for the development of wearable patches. Wearable patches, such as transdermal patches and scopolamine patches, are attached directly to infected body parts for disease monitoring. For example, nicotine patches are used in nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) to release nicotine into the body and prevent smoking.

Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product

Refractors

Corneal Topography Systems

Retinal Ultrasound Systems

Fundus Camera

Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Tabletop

Handheld

Non-mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Tabletop

Handheld

Hybrid Fundus Cameras

ROP Fundus Cameras

Ophthalmoscopes

Optical Coherence Tomography Systems

Key Market Players

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Halma, plc.

Topcon Corporation

Essilor International S.A.

Alcon Vision

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Haag-Streit Holding AG

Ametek, Inc.

Optovue Corporation

Coburn Technologies, Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market.

The market share of the Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market.

Key Questions Answered by Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Report

What was the Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

