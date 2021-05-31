Global Brain Monitoring Market- Industry Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast 2020-2027

Global Brain Monitoring Market . 2019 has been considered as base year to estimate the market and same is forecasted through 2021 to 2026 by giving special focus and different treatment to 2020. The report forecast that by value Brain Monitoring market will touch USD XX Bn. by 2026. The report has covered the market drivers, restraints and fluctuations in demand in different countries by region with special focus on demand and supply from China, India, Taiwan in Asia and USA, France, UK, Russia in western countries. Government regulations, different government’s special incentives and trade agreements in countries are going to have moderate impact on the demand and supply on Brain Monitoring market.

The Brain Monitoring faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock down and sudden decrease in demand for semiconductors, however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report in the growth drivers chapter.

Brain Monitoring Market report is Segmented by

Global Brain Monitoring Market Segmentation:

The Global Brain Monitoring Market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-users. In the product type segment various devices like Electroencephalograph, Magnetoencephalography, Cerebral Oximeters, and Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) is covered. Based on the application segment, major neurological disorders like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Epilepsy, and Traumatic Brain Injury are explained. The End-users segment include Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers.

Global Brain Monitoring Market, By Product Type:

• Magnetoencephalograph

• Electroencephalograph

• Cerebral Oximeters

• Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

• Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices

Global Brain Monitoring Market, By Application:

• Parkinson’s Disease

• Alzheimer’s Disease

• Epilepsy

• Traumatic Brain Injury

• Others

Global Brain Monitoring Market, By End-Users:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostics Center

Segment Analysis: Based on Product Type

The Electroencephalograph segment is expected to witness lucrative growth of xx% during forecast period.

By using a technology known as Electroencephalography (EEG) that measures patterns of electrical activity in the brain, the device will help collect and interpret data to be used as an objective measurement of depression. Of various methods, EEG is the most versatile and cost-efficient solution. Using EEG helps in measuring the electrical activity generated by the various cortical layers of the human brain. Specifically, electrical signals are picked up from gray matter regions, which have high densities of pyramidal cells that communicate with each other. EEG allows to record brain processes that occur shortly after the onset of visual or audio stimuli (there are consistent brain processes already after 50-100 ms post-stimulus), but it also helps to monitor brain states reflecting engagement, drowsiness over longer periods. This excellent time resolution gives insights into the precise timing of brain processing.

Key players operating in global Brain Monitoring market:

• Medtronic PLC

• Integra Life sciences

• Natus Medical

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• GE healthcare

• Siemens Healthineers

• Compumedics Ltd.

• Masimo corporation

• Spiegelberg

• Cadwell Industries

• NeuroWave Systems

• Nonin Medical

• Neurosoft

• Rimed

By region, Brain Monitoring Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

