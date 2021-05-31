New Report: Bioabsorbable Stents Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global bioabsorbable stents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% over the forecast period. Factors driving the market include a high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, a rapid increase in the aging population, and the expansion of the obese population.

Increasing cases of coronary artery disease or peripheral artery disease, technological advances in bioabsorbable stents, and increasing population growth are expected to drive the bioabsorbable stents market for the forecasted year. The Global Bioabsorbable Stent Market report provides a holistic assessment of the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key segments, trends, drivers, limitations, competitive landscape, and factors playing an important role in the market.

Bioabsorbable Stents Market Segmentation

By Material

Bioresorbable polymer-based stents

Bioresorbable metallic stents

By Absorption Rate

Slow- absorption stents

Fast- absorption stents

By Applications

Coronary Artery Diseases

Peripheral Artery Diseases

By End User

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Major Players

Boston Scientific Corporation

Arterius Limited

Elixir Medical Corporation

Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd

Terumo Corporation

