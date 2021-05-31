Consumer Packaging Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2021-2027

The global consumer packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The emerging demand for eco-friendly packaging and expansion of the e-commerce industry is primarily boosting the demand for consumer packaging solutions. An inclination towards online shopping has witnessed across the globe owing to the rising internet penetration and busy lifestyle.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Consumer Packaging industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Market Overview and Growth Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Recovery Scenarios

Consumer Packaging Market- Segmentation

By Material

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Metal

By End-User

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Household Goods

Consumer Packaging Market– Segment by Region

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Company Profiles

Amcor plc

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

DS Smith Plc.

