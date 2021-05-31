You are Here
Consumer Packaging Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2021-2027

The global consumer packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The emerging demand for eco-friendly packaging and expansion of the e-commerce industry is primarily boosting the demand for consumer packaging solutions. An inclination towards online shopping has witnessed across the globe owing to the rising internet penetration and busy lifestyle.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Consumer Packaging industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

  • Market Overview and Growth Analysis
  • Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
  • Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis
  • Recovery Scenarios

Consumer Packaging Market- Segmentation

By Material

  • Plastic
  • Paper
  • Glass
  • Metal

By End-User

  • Food & Beverage
  • Healthcare
  • Personal Care and Cosmetics
  • Household Goods

Consumer Packaging Market– Segment by Region

  • North America Market Size and/or Volume
  • Europe Market Size and/or Volume
  • Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
  • Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Company Profiles

  • Amcor plc
  • Berry Global Group, Inc.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc.
  • Tetra Pak International S.A.
  • DS Smith Plc.

 

