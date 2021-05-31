Consumer Packaging Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2021-2027

The global consumer packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The emerging demand for eco-friendly packaging and expansion of the e-commerce industry is primarily boosting the demand for consumer packaging solutions. An inclination towards online shopping has witnessed across the globe owing to the rising internet penetration and busy lifestyle.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyzes the global Consumer Packaging industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
- Market Overview and Growth Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Recovery Scenarios
Consumer Packaging Market- Segmentation
By Material
- Plastic
- Paper
- Glass
- Metal
By End-User
- Food & Beverage
- Healthcare
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Household Goods
Consumer Packaging Market– Segment by Region
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Company Profiles
- Amcor plc
- Berry Global Group, Inc.
- Crown Holdings, Inc.
- Tetra Pak International S.A.
- DS Smith Plc.
