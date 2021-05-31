Global Plastic Antioxidants Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) –by Polymer Resin, Antioxidant Type, and Region.

global Plastic Antioxidants market 2019. The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Plastic Antioxidants will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.Global Plastic Antioxidants Market was valued at US$ 1.78 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.56 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.33 % during a forecast period.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.The Plastic Antioxidants market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report .

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Dynamics

Growing request for plastic antioxidants across various end-use industrial verticals like packaging and automotive is major factor estimated to drive growth of the potential market over the next years. In addition, various features offered by plastic antioxidants like resistance against acid, chemicals, hardness, and others are some factors projected to drive the global market over the forecast period. Furthermore, plastic antioxidants have wide range of end-use application in various industrial sectors with high efficiency, which in turn projected to drive growth of the global market.

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Segment Analysis

Based on polymer resin segment, the ABS resin segment is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing request and manufacturing of ABS in Asia-Pacific, especially in China. China accounts for more than one-third of the global capacity of ABS and more than half of its global consumption. This is majorly because of the growing request for electrical & electronic devices and consumer appliances in China. The strong and durable nature of ABS drives its demand in various industries, like home appliances, electrical & electronics, and automobiles.

On the basis of antioxidant type segment, the phosphite & phosphonite segment is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. The ability of phosphite and phosphonite antioxidants to provide better color stabilization and its viscosity to plastics are the key factors expected to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.

Global Plastic Antioxidants MarketRegional Insights

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growing request for plastics from the building & construction, agriculture, packaging, and automotive industries is estimated to fuel the growth of the global plastic antioxidants market in the region. In addition, the increasing population and increasing disposable income in countries such as like China and India are fuelling the growth of the building & construction, packaging, and automotive industries in Asia-Pacific, thereby driving the global plastic antioxidants market.

The report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. The examination report serves as a source of study and information for every surface of the market, including but not incomplete to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Plastic Antioxidants Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Plastic Antioxidants market.

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market, Key Highlights:

• Global Plastic Antioxidants Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Plastic Antioxidants Market

• Global Plastic Antioxidants Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Plastic Antioxidants Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global Plastic Antioxidants Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Global Plastic Antioxidants Market are also profiled.

Plastic Antioxidants Market report is segmented by

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market, by Polymer Resin

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

• Other Polymer Resins

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market, by Antioxidant Type

• Phenolic Antioxidants

• Phosphite & Phosphonite Antioxidants

• Antioxidant Blends

• Other Antioxidants

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Plastic Antioxidants Market

• BASF

• Songwon

• Adeka Corporation

• Solvay

• SI Group

• Clariant

• Sumitomo Chemical

• 3V Sigma S.P.A

• Dover Chemical Corporation

• Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Ampacet Corporation

• A.Schulman

• Astra Polymers Compounding Co Ltd.

• Emerald Performance Materials

• Evonik Industries

• Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

• Lanxess

• Milliken & Company

• Omnova Solutions Inc.

• Oxiris Chemicals S.A.

• Rifra Masterbatches S.P.A.

• Wells Plastics Ltd

• Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

• Shandong Linyi Sunny Wealth Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

By region, Plastic Antioxidants Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

