New Report: Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The value of the alcoholic beverage packaging market was USD 2984 billion in 2020, and by 2026 the market value is expected to reach USD 3887 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Globally, increased disposable income and increased spending on recreational activities are the major contributors leading to increased alcohol consumption as a whole, which drives the growth of the alcoholic beverage packaging market during the forecast period.

Leading manufacturing companies in the liquor industry follow attractive packaging formats such as ceramic glass bottles, whiskey pouches, bag-in-box, and bag-in-tube. Changes in consumer preferences are having a major impact on market research.

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market: Segmentation

By Material

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Glass

Other Materials

By Package Type

Bottles

Metal Cans

Cartons

Jars

Pouches

Other Package Types

By Product

Beer

Spirit

Wine

Other Products

Key Market Players

Crown Holdings, Inc.

United Bottles & Packaging

Vetreria Etrusca S.p.A.

Owens-Illinois (O-I), Inc.

Orora Packaging Australia Pty. Ltd.

Encore Glass

Creative Glass

Ball Corp.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Brick Packaging, LLC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market.

The market share of the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market.

Key Questions Answered by Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Report

What was the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

