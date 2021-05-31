Optical Ceramics Market Report 2021: By Key Players, Material, Share and Forecast 2021-2027

The global optical ceramics market is estimated to exhibit a significant CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily driven by the growing application of the alternative products of glass, metals, and plastics. The optical ceramics also are known as the transparent ceramics and have wide applications in various industries such as aerospace, optoelectronics products, and others.

Optical Ceramics Market- Segmentation

By Material

Sapphire

Spinel

Aluminum Oxynitride

Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG)

Others (Yttria-Stabilized Zirconia)

By End-User

Aerospace & Defense

Optics and Optoelectronics

Healthcare

Others (Energy)

Optical Ceramics Market– Segment by Region

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Company Profiles

CeraNova Corp.

Ceramtec GmbH

Surmet Corp.

3M Co.

SCHOTT Corp.

Kyocera Corp.

CoorsTek Inc.

Rauschert GmbH

Rayotek Scientific Inc

Saint-Gobain Ceramics

Plastics, Inc

