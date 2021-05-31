Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global thermal insulation coatings market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to record a 6% CAGR over the forecast period. The surge in demand for Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) in various applications such as automotive, energy and aerospace are expected to be a major market driver.

The rapid increase in global automobile production, driven by growing demand in emerging economies, is likely to boost product demand during the forecast period. In addition, technological advances in the automotive sector have increased the demand for advanced coating technologies, which has fueled the market growth.

Key thermal barrier coatings market players are Praxair Surface Technologies, ASB Industries Inc, TST Engineered Coating Solutions, H.C. Starck Inc, Metallisation Ltd, Air Products & Chemicals, Precision Coatings, and TWI Ltd.

A full report of Thermal Barrier Coatings Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/thermal-barrier-coatings-market/33190/

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market: Segmentation

By Product

Metal

Ceramic

Intermetallic

Others

By Technology

Electron-beam Physical Vapor Deposition

High-Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF)

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Air Plasma

Others

By Coating Combination

Ceramic Yttria-Stabilized Zirconia (YSZ)

Aluminum Oxide (Al2O3)

MCrAiY

Mullite-based

Others

By Application

Stationary Power Plants

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Thermal Barrier Coatings Market.

The market share of the Thermal Barrier Coatings Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Thermal Barrier Coatings Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Thermal Barrier Coatings Market.

Key Questions Answered by Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Report

What was the Thermal Barrier Coatings Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Thermal Barrier Coatings Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Thermal Barrier Coatings Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404