Global Architectural Coatings Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027)

Global Architectural Coatings Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 5.4 % during forecast period. The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region.



Global Architectural Coatings Market, Dynamics:

Increasing environmental awareness has led to innovations, providing quality products in the coating industry which are affordable, possess value-added features and are in accordance with the global trends. Similarly, increasing safety standards will raise the demand for fireproof and waterproof coatings on buildings in future. This is shifting the worldwide focus towards architectural coatings. Increase in environmental and health hazards has resulted in stringent regulations and norms like the National Volatile Organic Compound Emission Standards for Architectural Coatings by the EPA. Similar regulations about low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) are executed by REACH and regulatory bodies of Canada, China, and Japan. This will positively impact eco-friendly architectural coatings market growth.

However, stringent government regulations against the harmful VOCs emitted by certain architectural coatings may hamper the growth of the market. One of the biggest challenge in the use of water-based coatings in many industries is performance-related. Some of the issues include UV degradation, corrosion resistance, and adhesion to various surfaces with steel, plastic, aluminium, etc.

Global Architectural Coatings, Market Segmentation:

Acrylic resin segment held considerable market share during the forecast period owing to urbanization and infrastructure development in the construction sector. Excellent external durability of acrylic coatings has boosted consumption of acrylic coatings in applications like architectural refinishes.

Residential architectural coatings are the largest and fastest application segment of the architectural coatings market globally. Better economic growth and higher incomes in the last few years have resulted in the construction of numerous new houses and remodelling of old ones. Architectural coatings for residential construction application comprises of new paint and repainting. These coatings mainly comprise architectural and functional products like paints, stains, lacquers, primers and cleaners.

Global Architectural Coatings Market, Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific was the biggest architectural coatings market in 2019 owing to the large number of development and reclamation activities by government organizations and significant development firms in India, China and Japan. The Asia Pacific local market is assessed to witness better than expected development inferable from increasing discretionary cash flow and increased preference of consumer for inside embellishment and beautification in both residential and non-residential buildings, is the major driver in the APAC region.

Global Architectural Coatings Market, Key Development:

In June 2017, Sherwin-Williams Co. completed the acquisition of the Valspar Corp., a Minneapolis-based worldwide paints & coatings company.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Architectural Coatings Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER's analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Architectural Coatings Market.

Global Architectural Coatings Market, Key Highlights:

• Global Architectural Coatings Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Architectural Coatings Market

• Global Architectural Coatings Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Architectural Coatings Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global Architectural Coatings Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Global Architectural Coatings Market are also profiled.

The Architectural Coatings market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Architectural Coatings Market report is segmented by

Global Architectural Coatings Market, by Rising Type

• Acrylic

• Alkyd

• Vinyl

• Polyurethane

• Others

Global Architectural Coatings Market, by Technology

• Waterborne

• Solventborne

• Powder Coating

Global Architectural Coatings Market, by User Type

• DIY

• Professional

Global Architectural Coatings Market, by Application

• Residential

• New construction

• Remodel and Repair

• Non-Residential

Global Architectural Coatings Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Architectural Coatings Market

• The Sherwin‐Williams Company

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• BASF SE

• Asian Paints Limited

• Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Masco Corporation

• Jotun Group

• RPM International Inc.

• Hempel A/S

• Tikkurila OYJ

• DAW SE

• Cromology (Formerly Materis Paints)

• Duluxgroup Ltd.

• Diamond-Vogel Paint Company

• Benjamin Moore & Co.

• Kelly-Moore Paints

• Brillux GmbH & Co. Kg

• Berger Paints India Limited

• Carpoly Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

• Cloverdale Paint Inc.

• STO Corp.

• Lanco Paints

• Pintuco

• Guangdong Maydos Building Materials Co., Ltd

• H-I-S Coatings and Paint Manufacturing Co.

• Fujikura Kasei Co., Ltd.

By region, Architectural Coatings Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

