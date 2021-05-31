Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Market was valued at USD 401.23 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6730.8 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 42.26%.

SIC Fiber and its composites are used in high-temperature structures like gas turbine engines.Application of SIC fibers in aerospace, automotive, energy, and electronics are going to drive the market northwards in forecast period. It’s properties like low weight, high strength and ability to survive at land-based gas turbine engines along with an ability to withstand high temperature are driving its usage in electronics segments in industries. Silicon carbide fibers applications in heat exchangers, power reactors, and in chemical industries are making it attractive for the investors.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Silicon carbide fiber along with its composites being used with ceramic matrix has a significant demand from land-based gas turbine engine and aircraft manufacturers as both require fabrics to withstand high temperatures.

Silicon Carbide fiber is replacing metal alloys in shrouds, nozzles, combustion, and blades of aircraft engines thereby contributing to the overall growth of silicon fiber market.

The report has analysed its demand, supply, pricing by region, growth factors, restraints, market structure and competitive landscape that will help decision makers to prioritize their resources and strategies.

North America is the largest consumer of silicon carbide fiber whereas it is the Asia Pacific region that will likely account for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Market, By Form:

• Woven Cloth

• Continuous

• Others

Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Market, By Usage:

• Non-composites

• Composites

Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Market, By End-use Industry:

• Energy & Power

• Industrial

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in the Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Market:

• Ube Industries (Japan)

• NGS Advanced Fiber (Japan)

• Suzhou Saifei Group (China)

• Haydale Technologies (US)

• Matech (US)

• Specialty Materials (US)

• COI Ceramics (US)

• GE Aviation (US)

• BJS Ceramics (Germany)

