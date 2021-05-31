New Report: Global Digital Logistics Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The digital logistics market is expected to record a 7% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Growing adoption of advanced technologies in the logistics sector is driving growth. Additionally, these digital solutions help logistics companies reduce the costs they incur. Advances in technology and cloud adoption in the digital market are expected to accelerate the demand for digital logistics solutions. For example, in January 2020, Cargocast launched a new digital cargo platform that leverages RFID technology to enable hands-free visibility and automated warehouse operations. With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, many industries have faced significant supply chain and logistics disruptions due to various government blockades. To meet these essential deliveries, companies are transforming their existing supply chain functions with digital logistics platforms. According to Logistics News, a digital supply chain that uses artificial intelligence and enables digital payments is a solution for emergency situations like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Digital Logistics Market: Segmentation

By Type

Inventory Management

Warehouse Management System (WMS)

Fleet Management

Other Types

By End-user Vertical

Automotive

Pharmaceutical / Life Sciences

Retail

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Other End-user Verticals

Key Players

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

HCL Technologies Limited

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Samsung Electronic Logitech Corporation

SAP SE

Star Cooperation GmbH

Speys Oy

