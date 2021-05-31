Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period. The factors that are contributing to market growth include the increasing healthcare R&D expenditure, development of digital PCR technology benefited to cancer diagnostics and rising in the trend of self-diagnosis. Further, the advancement of molecular biology, forensic science, and genetic engineering are flourishing the growth of PCR market during the forecast period.
Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market- Segmentation
By Application
- Research Application
- Clinical Diagnostics Application
- Forensic Application
- Other Application
By End-User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries
- Clinical Diagnostics Labs and Hospitals
- Academic and Research Organizations
Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market– Segment by Region
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
