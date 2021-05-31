New Report: Global Personal Mobility Devices Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global personal mobile device market size was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% over the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market size was valued at 47,515K units in 2020. Growing target populations, increasing product development, and increasing number of disruptive accidents are some of the key drivers driving the market. The growing elderly population worldwide and cases of chronic diseases are also major contributors to the market growth. According to the WHO’s 2018 report, the global elderly population is expected to grow from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. Also, according to the CDC, between 2013 and 2015, 54.4 million people in the United States were infected with arthritis.

Personal Mobility Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product

Wheelchair

Walking Aids

Scooters

Other Products

By End-user

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

Key Players

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Kaye Products, Inc.

Briggs Healthcare

Medline Industries, Inc.

NOVA Medical Products

Performance Health

Rollz International

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Personal Mobility Devices Market.

The market share of the Personal Mobility Devices Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Personal Mobility Devices Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Personal Mobility Devices Market.

Key Questions Answered by Personal Mobility Devices Market Report

What was the Personal Mobility Devices Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Personal Mobility Devices Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Personal Mobility Devices Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

