Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027)

global Tire Cord Fabrics market 2019. The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Tire Cord Fabrics will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market was valued at US$ 4.9Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 7.9Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.15% during a forecast period.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market Dynamics

The growing demand for automotive all over the world, especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is likely to fuel the sale of tire cord and tire fabrics. Subsequently, the market is specifically related with the state of the automotive sector, fluctuations in financial conditions influencing automobile manufacturers as well. It impacts the production in tire cords and fabrics deal. The market experts are putting their bets on these nations.

The rise in the middle-class population in China and India has extensively contributed to the demand for cars in Asia Pacific, which makes the region most appealing for the market of tire cord and tire fabrics.

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market Segment analysis

Based on application segment, the replacement segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during forecast period. The quality of tires degrades as the vehicles ages and so does the original equipment (OE) tire technologies. Hence, replacement tires are the best choice for better performance and improved durability. In addition to this, replacement tires are cheaper than original equipment (OE) tires.

On the basis of material segment, the development of the nylon is projected to continue during the forecast period because of its ability to provide high strength, toughness, tenacity, relatively superior fatigue resistance, and good adhesion to rubber.

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market REgional Insights

In terms of region, APAC is highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is a leading manufacturing hub for the automotive industry because of the growing passenger vehicle production in China and India. Vehicle production in these countries is increasing at a rapid rate because of the presence of major automotive players like Honda, Hyundai, and Nissan, Toyota. Manufacturers like BMW and Volkswagen have already set up manufacturing units in these countries these factors are estimated to fuel the global tire cord fabrics market.

The report offers a complete estimation of the market. It provides detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research organizations and expectations. By responsibility so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding PU Films dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in laboratory proficiency testing.

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, Key Highlights:

• Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market

• Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market are also profiled.

The Tire Cord Fabrics market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Tire Cord Fabrics Market report is segmented by

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Material

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Rayon

• Others

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Tire Type

• Radial Tires

• Bias Tires

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Application

• OEM

• Replacement

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market

• Kolon Industries Inc.

• Hyosung Corporation

• SRF Ltd.

• KordsaTeknikTekstil A.S.

• Teijin Ltd.

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Century Enka Limited

• Firestone Fibers & Textile Company

• Cordenka GmbH & Co Kg

• Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Saba Tire Cord Company

• Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd.

• Junma Group

• Sohrab Group

• Hanoi Industrial Textile Jsc (Haicatex)

• Glanzstoff Industries

• KuibyshevazotPjsc

• Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

• Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd.

• Kian Cord Co.

• Hangzhou Dikai Industrial Fabrics Co., Ltd.

• Shandong HelonPolytex Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd.

• Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.

• DongpingJinmaTyre Cord Fabric Co., Ltd.

• Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co., Ltd.

• Colmant Coated Fabrics

• Groz-Beckert

• Milliken & Company

By region, Tire Cord Fabrics Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

