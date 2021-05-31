Global Phenolic Resin Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2027

global Phenolic Resin market 2019. The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Phenolic Resin will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.Global Phenolic Resin market was valued at US$ 10.23 Bnin 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 14.87 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.79 % during the forecast period.

The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

Growth in automobile production, building & construction and electrical & electronics industry, and advancements in phenolic resin properties are factors driving the demand for phenolic resins in various end-use industries.Instability in raw material prices is a major restraining as well as the challenging factor for the phenolic resins market. Growing focus on the development of green and sustainable products, bio-based resins poses an opportunity for market growth.

Resol resin dominates the phenolic resin market. Resol resins are majorly employed for adhesive applications. The phenolic novolac powder is needed to achieve optimization for increased strength, fibreglass reinforcement inlays are used. Resol is a quite conspicuous polymer among composite fields for structural stability and thermo structural stability applications.

Wood adhesives leaded the phenolic resin market in 2017 and are expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to rapidly escalating building & construction industry, especially in the developing countries. While, the moulding compound is likely to witness the highest growth, motivated by increasing use of epoxy molding compounds in the transportation and electronics industries.

The automotive industry is foreseen to maintain its dominance over the forecast, owing to constantly increasing the production of vehicles driven by EV adoption in the untapped market along with an increasing number of phenolic resin applications, clutch facing, such brake linings, and brake pads.electrical and electronics segment is estimated as second largest end-user segment followed by building and construing industry, In building and construction industry phenol resin is employed for building panel gears while phenol resin finds its use in electrical and electronics industry for circuit board production, cameras, vacuum cleaner and others.

Rapid industry sector development in the region. Growth in automotive production with a shift of automobile plants in China and India, continuous shift of manufacturing base of the electrical & electronics industry, and growing building & construction sector are the major growth drivers of the Asia-Pacific’s market. North America and Europe exhibit a sizeable growth, owing to the recovery of the building &construction industry in the regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Phenolic Resin market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to emerging segment in Phenolic Resin market.

The Phenolic Resin market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Phenolic Resin Market report is segmented by

Global Phenolic Resin Market, by Type:

• Resol Resin

• Novolac Resin

• Others

Global Phenolic Resin Market, by Application:

• Wood Adhesives

• Molding

• Foundry

• Insulation

• Laminates

• Others

Global Phenolic Resin Market, by End-User Industry:

• Electrical & Electronics

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Others

Global Phenolic Resin Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Player analyzed in Global Phenolic Resin Market

• Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC

• Prefere Resins

• Kolon Industries, Inc.

• Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

• SI Group

• Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd

• BASF SE

• Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

• DIC Corporation

• Hexion Inc.

• Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co., Ltd.,

• Arclin Inc.

• Olympic Panel Products LLC

• Ashland Inc

• Plastics Engineering Company

• RPM International Inc

• KCC Corporation

• Altex Coating Inc.

• Nippon Paint Marine Coating Co. Ltd.

By region, Phenolic Resin Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

