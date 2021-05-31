Global Tin Market-Global Industry Analysis And Forecast (2020-2027)

global Tin market 2019. The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Tin will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.Global Tin Market was valued US$ XX.XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX %, to reach US$ XX.XX Mn. during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.



Global Tin Market Definition:

Tin is a highly crystalline, ductile, metal container used as food preservation for long periods of time. Tin in combination with other components forms useful alloys and use to prevent corrosion. Tin (II) fluoride is also use as stannous fluoride (SnF2) in dental care products.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Tin Market Dynamics:

The report comprises of worldwide Tin Market analysis in terms of revenue from various segments and detailed evaluation of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges for the key companies and stakeholders in the industry.

According to the report, some of the major drivers propelling the market growth are growing adoption from various end-use industries such as electrical and electronics, automotive, and packaging industries. Further, rising housing construction procedures in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific such as China, India & Japan are expected to drive the market demand. Moreover, the growing demand for lead-free solder is another factor likely to accelerate the global Tin Market growth during the forecast period. In February 2019, Tin prices were valued to be high at US$21,675 per metric ton.

Furthermore, the availability of cheap tin-aluminum mixture in lithium-ion batteries is projected to show potential growth opportunity in the forthcoming.

On the other hand, availability of substitutes and stagnant or lessening Tin production in the upcoming forecast, are restraining the market growth.

Global Tin Market: Market Segmentation

The report covers competitive analysis of the Tin Market in each of the geographical segments thereby providing insight into a market share at the macro as well as micro levels.

In terms of Application, soldering is the dominant market in the Tin market and is forecasted to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Soldering accounted for 50 % of the market, valued at XX Bn. in 2019, growing at the highest CAGR of XX% globally. The widespread utilization and spurring demand from various industries such as semiconductors, automotive and printed circuit board (PCB) of marine and aerospace components, thus propelling the growth of the global market in the next seven years.

Tin plating, in terms of volume, is the second-largest market and is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Based on Product, an alloy of tin is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a market share of XX % growing at the CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth are growing demand from, electrical & electronics for electronic components. The Asia Pacific is estimated to have subsequent growth during the forecast period. Hence, propelling the growth of the global Tin market.

Global Tin Market: Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 1.9 % from 2019 to 2027 during the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to escalating demand for plating and soldering of Tin in diverse industries such as electronics & electronic components, automotive, packaging and industrial machinery which in turn propel the demand for Tin in this region. Furthermore, the presence of large vendor & several tin mines in the emerging countries is estimated to drive the growth. China is the largest consumers and producers of tin, with an annual production of XX.X tons globally. China’s (ICT) sector is growing rapidly owing to the favorable policies & funding by the Chinese government.

Middle East Africa & Latin America is anticipated to show potential growth during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization & rising demand.

Competitive Analysis: Global Tin Market:

These market players in the Global Tin Market appear to be uneven because of several large and small players. Large players implemented various strategies such as acquisition, partnership, collaborations, expansions Product launches and other crucial aspects to lessen the competition in the competitive landscape and Key players include Yunnan Tin, PT Timah, Minsur and Thaisarco

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Tin Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Key Trends: Development & Acquisition

• In 2019, Kasbah made notable growth on the development of the Achmmach tin scheme, but the organisation made a conscious choice to slow things down in this market.

• In 14 September, Yunnan Tin Group (Holding) Company proclaimed strategic agreement with Indonesia. Yunnan Tin Corporation is the third largest & world’s first refined Tin producer.

The report also helps in understanding Global Tin Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Tin Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Product, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Tin Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Tin market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Tin Market report is segmented by

Global Tin Market, By Type

• Pyrogenic Process

• Electrolytic Process

• Others

Global Tin Market, By Product

• Metal

• Alloy

• Compounds

Global Tin Market, By Application

• Soldering

• Tin Plating

• Specialized Alloy

• Lead-acid Battery

• Chemicals

• Other Applications

Global Tin Market, By End-use Industry

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Packaging (Food and Beverages)

• Glass

• Other End-user Industries

Global Tin Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Tin Market, key Players

• Yunnan Tin

• MSC

• PT Timah

• Minsur

• Thaisarco

• Yunnan Chengfeng

• Guangxi China Tin

• EM Vinto

• Metallo Chimique

• Gejiu ZiLi

• Jiangxi Nanshan

• DuPont and Do

• ArcelorMittal

• Indium Corporation

• Company-4

• Malaysia Smelting Corporation BerhadGuangzhou HUAXI Group

• Thailand Smelting and Refining

• The Dow Chemical Company

• China-Tin Group

• Hsikwang Shan Twinkling Star

• MSC Group

By region, Tin Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

