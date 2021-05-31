Global Paints and Coatings Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

global Paints and Coatings market 2019. The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Paints and Coatings will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.Global Paints & Coatings market was valued US$168.80 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

Acrylic resin dominated the paint & coatings market in 2017. Acrylic resin offers weatherproof, ideal for outdoor, last for decades, does not yellow when exposed to sunlight, even after years, excellent gloss properties, mechanical properties i.e. scratch resistant, makes the paint shinier. Trending fiber component for automobile resulted in the popularity of epoxy resin. Epoxy is predicted to grow at higher CAGR. Epoxies are known for their excellent adhesion, chemical and heat resistance, good-to-excellent mechanical properties and very good electrical insulating properties.

Waterborne coatings dominate the paint & coatings market and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast attributed to eco-friendly nature. Waterborne coatings are followed by solvent-borne coatings and powder coatings. Stringent regulation concerned with VOCs will hinder the market of solvent-borne coating in a forecast. Power coating will grow at a moderate rate owing to benefits offered such as zero VOC, easy rework of workpiece and powder reuse.

Escalating construction activities and renovation of infrastructure led by economical emerging countries in various region drive the market for an architectural segment. The architectural segment is dominating the paint and coatings market. Automobile segment is the second leading end-user segment. Lightweight vehicle manufacturing will augment the market in the forecast at high CAGR.

The Asia Pacific dominates the paints & coatings market. The growth of paints & coatings market in the Asia Pacific is mainly driven by the developing countries like China, India, and Japan. Europe is the second largest market of paint and coatings. North America reflects saturate market will register growth at the slow pace.

Key Players of the Paints & coatings market include PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel NV, Sherwin Williams, RPM International, Nippon Paints , Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar Corporation, Kansai Paint Company, Hempel A/S, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paints, Asian Paints, BASF Coatings GmbH, Axalta Coatings Systems, Berger Paints India Limited, Shalimar Paints Limited, Jotun A/S, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Masco Corporation, Jotun, Boero Yachtcoatings, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Hempel A/S, Kop-Coat Marine Group

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Paints & Coatings Market for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Paints & Coatings Market for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Paints & Coatings Market for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Paints & Coatings Market for automotive the report investor’s guide.

The Paints and Coatings market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Paints and Coatings Market report is segmented by

Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin

• Acrylic

• Alkyd

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Polyester

Paints & Coatings Market, by Technology

• Water-Borne

• Solvent-Borne

• Alkyds

• UV Cured Coatings

Paints & Coatings Market, by End-user Industry

• Architectural

• Automotive

• Wood

• Protective Coatings Market

• General Industrial

• Transportation

• Packaging

Paints & Coatings Market ,by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America.

By region, Paints and Coatings Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

