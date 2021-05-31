Wearable Patch Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global wearable patch market size was valued at $7.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027. Wearable patches are known as electronic skins or smart patches. They are used to monitor disease, diagnosis, and drug delivery, and to maintain the health of elderly patients suffering from chronic conditions like diabetes. The market is expected to witness profitable growth owing to increased R&D investment for the development of wearable patches. Wearable patches, such as transdermal patches and scopolamine patches, are attached directly to infected body parts for disease monitoring. For example, nicotine patches are used in nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) to release nicotine into the body and prevent smoking.

Wearable Patch Market: Segmentation

By Product

Temperature Patch

Blood Glucose Patch

Blood Pressure Patch

Heart Rate Patch & ECG Patch

Skin Care Patch

Others

By End Use

Healthcare

Fitness & Sports

Key Players

AliveCor, Inc

VivaLNK, Inc

Cardiac Insight Inc

VitalConnect

LifeSignals, Inc

L’Oreal Group

Dexcom, Inc

GENTAG, Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sensium Healthcare Ltd

Leaf Healthcare, Inc

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Wearable Patch Market.

The market share of the Wearable Patch Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Wearable Patch Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Wearable Patch Market.

Key Questions Answered by Wearable Patch Market Report

What was the Wearable Patch Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Wearable Patch Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Wearable Patch Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

