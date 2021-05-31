Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) market size was valued at USD 4.74 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. The high growth is due to an increased prevalence of cardiovascular disease worldwide. Increasing sedentary lifestyle and increasing smoking habits will increase CRT market growth by increasing cardiovascular disease.

In addition, as the technological advancement of CRT devices increases, the market growth will be further strengthened. Companies like Medtronic and Abbott, for example, are focusing on advances in technology related to cardiac devices. In addition, the increase in government initiatives for the treatment of various cardiovascular diseases will further promote industry growth.

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers

By End User

Hospitals & Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Company Profiles:

Medtronic, PLC.

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

Medico S.P.A.

Jude Medical

LivaNova Plc

The report covers the following objectives:

Key Questions Answered by Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Report

What was the Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

