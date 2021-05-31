Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends & Forecast (2021-2027)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Products [Drugs (Oral Contraceptives, Topical Contraceptives, Contraceptive Injectable), Devices (Condoms, Diaphragms, Cervical Caps, Sponges, Vaginal Rings, IUDs, Other Devices)]; Gender (Male, Females); Distribution Channel (Hospital & Clinics, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others), and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, The Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market is expected to increase at a higher rate by 2027 expanding at a reasonable CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). Contraception is the use of agents, drugs, devices, surgical procedures, for the prevention of unwanted pregnancy. Various devices, along with treatments, are available for both women and men. The effectiveness of the method depends on how carefully a method has been used. For instance, the use of the contraceptive pill is a 99% efficient method but still 9 women every year become pregnant while using this method. The demand for contraceptive drugs and devices is increasing as to avoid the unintended pregnancies and awareness amongst people regarding contraceptive pills. However, some of the restraints in the market include the side effects associated with the use of contraceptive drugs and the high cost of devices and treatments. Contraceptive pills contain the combination of estrogen and progesion in very low-dose (10-30 mcg). Minipills are also used as birth control pill that contains progestin only. In 2019, of the 1.9 billion women of reproductive age (15-49 years) living in the world, 1.1 billion needed family planning, they are either current users of contraceptives, 842 million use modern methods of contraception and 80 million use traditional methods or have an unmet need for family planning. 190 million women want to avoid pregnancy and do not use any contraceptive method.

For complete research, request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/368

The main products that are developed for the contraception are Permanent Sterilization, Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARC), Contraceptive Injection, Short-Acting Hormonal Methods and Barrier Methods. Every woman once in a lifetime uses contraception except if they are seeking pregnancy, postpartum, or sexually inactive. Women mainly prefer having contraception pills. Oral contraceptive pill mainly contains the combination of progestogen and estrogen and is mainly indicated as birth control pill. The benefits associated with the use of contraceptive pills are that the menstrual bleeds become regular and less painful, risk of ovarian cancer, premenstrual syndrome, acne is reduced, and protects against pelvic inflammatory diseases.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on product type the market is bifurcated into drug and devices.

“Amongst Drugs, Oral Contraceptives segment holds the major market share in 2020”

Based on drugs the global Contraceptive drugs and devices market is bifurcated into Oral Contraceptives, Topical Contraceptives and Contraceptive Injectable. Among all, oral contraceptives segment hold the major share due to the following reasons including 99% effictiveness rate for the prevention of unwanted pregnancy, easy to intake, easily available as over-the-counter oral contraceptives and inexpensive.

“Amongst Devices, Condoms segment holds the major share.”

Contraceptive Devices are bifurcated into Condoms, Diaphragms, Cervical Caps, Sponges Vaginal Rings, and IUD. Condoms segment are mainly used among the working age population as a method to prevent unwanted pregnancies, increase cases of STDs, and an increasing government initiative to reduce population among others.

For a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 Impact on Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market browse through – https://univdatos.com/report/contraceptive-drugs-and-devices-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

“Amongst Gender, both Male and Females are anticipated to grow at significant pace”

Based on Gender, the global Contraceptive drugs and devices market is divided into Male and Female. The Male subsegment grabbed the major market owing to the increase in commercialization of male birth control Devices such as contraceptive injection for men. The female subsegment grabbed the major market owing to an increase in unwanted pregnancies and government initiatives.

Amongst Distribution Channel, the Retail Pharmacy holds the major share”

Based on the distribution channel, the global Contraceptive drugs and devices market is segmented into Hospital & Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacy, and Others. The retail pharmacy is expected to be the fastest-growing market owing to an increase in over-the-counter purchasing of contraceptive drugs.

Browse – 3D Bioprinting Market of Living Human Tissues/Organs: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

“North America signifies one of the largest markets of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market.”

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions and countries including North America (US, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC), Rest of World. North America dominated the market on the account of lifestyle changes which are the cause of various acute and chronic diseases, and its robust applications in cryosurgery, hypothermia, transplantation, and vaccination. The boost in the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market is expected due to a rise in demand from several end-use industries and investments in R&D.

Customization Options:

Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.