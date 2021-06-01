Construction Glass Market Scenario – The Competition Is Rising | Schott, Saint-Gobain, AGNORA

Latest released the research study on Global Construction Glass Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Construction Glass Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Construction Glass. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are S.A. Bendheim Ltd. (United States), AGC Glass Company North America, Inc. (United States), Schott AG (Germany), Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), PPG Industries, Inc. (United States), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), JE Berkowitz, LP (United States), AGNORA (United States), Guardian Industries Corp Ltd (United States).



Definition:

A construction glass possesses several chemical and physical properties including chemical resistance, electric resistance, and flexibility in molding. It is also unaffected to changes in climate conditions. Additionally, construction glass helps to increase the influx of natural light in the building and meets the need for energy-efficient temperatures management. Low-emissivity property of glass is used in advanced glazing solutions to considerably reduce the need for heating & cooling in the buildings, consequently reducing energy consumption and associated CO2 emissions. Growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the major driver contributing to the growth of the market.



Market Drivers

Growth in the Construction Industry

Need for Energy Savings

Technological Advancements in Glass Industry

Demand for Value-Added Glass Products

Market Trend

The Growing Popularity of Green Glass

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Green Buildings

Growing Infrastructural Developments Projects in Developing Regions

Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Environmental & Government Regulations

The Global Construction Glass Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Special Glass, Low-Emissive Glass), Application (Residential, Commercial, Others), Chemical Composition (Soda-Lime Glass, Potash-Lime Glass, Potash-Lead Glass), Manufacturing Process (Float Glass Process, Rolled/Sheet Glass)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



