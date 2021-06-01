India Herbal Personal Care Products Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Product Type (Hand Care, Color Cosmetics, Face Care, Hair Care, Body Care, Others); Category (Mass, Mid-Premium, Premium); Distribution Channel (Traditional/Departmental Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, India Herbal Personal Care Products Market is expected to reach the market valuation of USD 5.2 billion by 2027 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2021-2027) from USD 2.8 billion in 2020. Consumers shift towards the adoption of herbal personal care products over synthetic products owing to the rising awareness about different products driving the India Personal Care Products Market. Rising awareness about the side-effects on health and body from chemicals such as sulfates, fragrances, parabens; etc., present in the conventional personal care products such as skincare, haircare, body care, and other such products, has inclined consumer’s interest towards the herbal personal care products. This has been the major driving factor for the market growth. Moreover, the younger generations are quite familiar with new developments and health benefits from herbal products in the beauty and personal care market. Furthermore, consumers are becoming more aware regarding animal welfare and are trying to avoid personal care products which involved harming animals in any way, which has also majorly affected the shopping behavior of the consumers.

As people become more aware of the potential dangers of using chemical formulations, they turn to ‘safer’ herbal and Ayurvedic products like Himalaya, Biotique, Dabur, Lotus, Patanjali, and others, herbal cosmetics products are driving development. Many Indian and international brands have launched multiple products across categories to take advantage of the existing player role in this market. Super-premium and luxury brands such as Shahnaz Hussain, Forest Essentials, and Kama Ayurveda have all launched products in this space in response to growing demand.

Consumerism’s evolution has had a huge impact on the economy. Consumers may be classified as loyalists or experimenters based on their purchasing habits and frequency. These days personal care items are purchased online mostly due to product standardization, sales, and promotions on different websites, while mid-premium and premium+ products are purchased in offline retail stores because the customer mindset still believes in the product’s “touch and feel.”

Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd, Dabur Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Amway, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, Emami, Godrej Consumer Products, Palmolive, Unilever Group, and Johnson & Johnson are some of the prominent players operating in the Indian Herbal Personal Care Product Market. Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate customers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst product type, face care segment holds the major share”

Based on the product type, the market is fragmented into Hand Care, Color Cosmetics, Face Care, Hair Care, Body Care, and Others. The face care segment dominated the market with a share of XX% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for more natural products in cosmetics for makeup, shaving products; etc. in the market.

“Amongst category, the premium is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the analyzed period”

Based on category, the market is fragmented into Mass, Mid-Premium, and Premium. In 2020, the Mass segment accounted for a maximum market revenue share of XX% and is expected to remain dominant during the analyzed period. However, the market is moving towards the premium segment and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period and reach a market evaluation of USD XX billion by the year 2027.

Amongst distribution channel, the traditional & departmental stores segment holds the major share”

Based on the distribution channel, the market is studied into Traditional/Departmental Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Online. The traditional & departmental stores dominated the market in 2020 with revenue of USD XX billion and is anticipated to maintain their dominance during the analyzed period. Furthermore, the online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period.

“South India signifies one of the largest markets of India Herbal Personal Care Products Market”

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Herbal Personal Care Products Market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across India North, East, West, South, and the Rest of Indian regions. South India dominated the market and generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020 owing to the increasing awareness about the side-effects of synthetic products accompanied by high disposable income and an increase in per capita spending of the consumers in the region.

Customization Options:

India Herbal Personal Care Products Market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

