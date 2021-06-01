Single Pair Ethernet Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Type (Infrastructure and Device Components, Solutions and Services); Application (Industrial Robots, Access Control, Vehicles, Others) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Single Pair Ethernet Market is expected to exceed the market valuation of more than US$ XX million by 2027 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of around XX% during the forecast period (2021-2027). United States dominated the North America Single Pair Ethernet market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach the market value of USD XX million by 2027.

As more manufacturing and industrial equipment and devices are being connected, OT networks have become a jigsaw puzzle of Ethernet and legacy fieldbus protocols. In terms of new installed nodes, recent research concluded that industrial Ethernet had surpassed traditional fieldbuses for the first time in 2018, and this progress continued in 2019. Industrial Ethernet continues with a steady growth rate of 20% and now makes up 65% of the global market, an increase of 8%. Globally, PROFINET is now the largest industrial Ethernet network with 18% of the market followed closely by EtherNet/IP at 17%.

Increasing demands on automation infrastructure interoperability means that SPE is the enabling platform that allows the migration from various legacy networks to one universal physical layer. The connectivity between the corporate and Industry 4.0 is a step closer to being delivered through a single technology from the edge sensor, plant floor, data centre monitoring devices, to the corporate desktop.

Single pair ethernet (SPE) is a key technology on the way to smart factory and industry 4.0. IoT, robots, Big Data are just some of the things that will impact on North American industry. As well as greater efficiencies, collaboration and innovation, the advent of Industry 4.0 will bring many positives across various industrial sector. Due to the early adoption of trending technologies, such as IoT, big data, DevOps and Mobility, manufacturers in North America are keen to integrate IoT technologies in their processes. For instance: 55% of North American companies have adopted big data analytics to improve their operational efficiency, such as Boeing, IBM and General Electric among others.

The US is also the fourth biggest market for industrial robot installations, just behind China, Japan and Korea. The US brought in 33K units in 2017, 6% higher than the previous year (2016).

United States dominated the North America Single Pair Ethernet market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach the market value of US$ XX Mn by 2027. The presence of well-established players in the country leading to the offering of new services and technology due to which the end-users are more inclined towards the adoption of services and the market is rising, as per a study U.S based tech company CompTIA, there are more than 525,000 software and IT services companies in the United States (approximately 40,500 tech startups were established in 2018 alone).

The reduced IT spending on Hardware in the country would demand the cost-efficient model. As per IDC, the global IT spending on the devices reduced 8.8% in 2020 as compared to 2019 and the organizations are shifting on the adoption of fast, simple and cost-effective solutions

TE Connectivity, HARTING, HIROSE, Würth Electronics, Phoenix Contact, Softing AG, Belden, LEONI, MURR Elektronik, etc. are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Single Pair Ethernet market. Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate customers with hi-tech and innovative products/technologies.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Type, The Infrastructure & Device Components segment holds the major share”

Based on the types, the market is fragmented into Infrastructure & Device Components and Solutions & Services. Single Pair Ethernet is the infrastructure basis that makes IIoT and Industry 4.0 possible. In the past few decades, Industry 4.0 takes the emphasis on digital technology from recent decades to a whole new level with the help of interconnectivity through the Internet of Things (IoT), access to real-time data, and the introduction of cyber-physical systems.

“Amongst Application, Industrial Robots segment holds the major share”

Based on the Application, the market is fragmented into Industrial Robots, Access Control, Vehicles and Others. Industrial robots present high demands on cables and other supply lines for apparatus with which the robot fulfils its current task. Several axes are set in motion during an operation and bend or twist cables several thousand times during a working life. For this reason, cable manufacturers offer Ethernet cables specially optimized for these applications. The highly flexible cables have finer strands that can withstand significantly more work cycles. Analogous to this principle: the thinner the more flexible, SPE cables also offer significantly higher numbers of possible work cycles in robotic applications. This longer service life means considerable cost savings.

“North America represents one of the largest markets of Single Pair Ethernet market”

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Single Pair Ethernet market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (the U.S, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market and grabbed around XX% market share owing to advanced automobile industry and highly developed industrial infrastructure in the region.

