Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup Cosmetics); Consumer Group (Male, Female); Distribution Channels (offline (retail) and online) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market is expected to reach the market valuation of US$ 56.6 Billion by 2027 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2021-2027) from US$ 38.8 Billion in 2020.

Organic personal care and cosmetics products market is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Organic personal care and cosmetic products mainly comprise plant ingredients and do not contain chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, aluminum salts, and petrochemicals, which are potentially harmful to an individual’s health. Increasing beauty consciousness and health awareness are prime factors boosting market growth. It is estimated that approximately 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Research estimates that nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), including basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), affects more than 3 million Americans a year.

For complete research, request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/396

Stringent government regulations especially in developed countries on inorganic personal care and cosmetic products have prompted manufacturers to introduce new products and to focus on research and development. As a result, the organic personal care market has become a major part of the cosmetics and wellness sector over the past few years. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The rise of the online market where consumers can access a wide range of products from any part of the world has been a primary reason for the increase in the level of accessibility and is expected to remain a key contributing factor for market growth. E-commerce channels allow consumers to gain access to products that would otherwise not be available in their local stores and malls, which has made them especially popular in emerging markets.

In a survey published in MDPI, 70% of the participants wish to buy natural cosmetics. 56% of them wish to buy brands that are newcomers to the cosmetics market. 78% of the participants tend towards following a healthy lifestyle, whereas 68% of participants tend towards buying bio-foodstuffs. 86% of participants are influenced in their decisions by environmental awareness. 70% of the participants are willing to pay extra for a natural cosmetic made of natural ingredients. 68% of participants are similarly willing to pay extra for a cosmetic in packaging made of natural material.

For a detailed analysis of the Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market browse through – https://univdatos.com/report/organic-personal-care-and-cosmetics-products-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

Sephora’s US online sales are reportedly up 30% in 2020 versus 2019. Similarly, e-commerce technology and digital marketing company ITCAN has reported that online orders for skincare and makeup products in Saudi Arabia has soared up to 700% as consumers sought to avoid public places and online orders for skincare rose by 105.37%, with 32.7% coming from new users, showing a conversion rate of 63.59%.

Millennials are leading this trend toward healthy and clean products, driven both by the sheer number of consumers in this age group as well as their buying behavior. They are the largest potential buying group, accounting for about 32% of the world’s population, compared to 17% for those over 55 years old. Millennials tend to be frequent purchasers of beauty products. In one category, color cosmetics, research firm TABS Analytics has found that millennial women in the United States are by far the heaviest buyers, with 32% of women aged 18-24 and 26% of women aged 25-34 purchasing 10 or more types of color cosmetics per year, compared with 20% of women overall.

Browse – India Herbal Personal Care Products Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

The organic personal care and cosmetics products market is highly fragmented. The availability of numerous global and local players across regions makes the industry highly competitive. The key players with a considerable market share in the industry are L’Occitane en Provence, LOreal International, Arbonne International, LLC, Burt’s Bees, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Yves Rocher, Aubrey Organics Inc., and Nature’s Gate. Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate customers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Type, Skin Care is anticipated to dominate the market during the analyzed period”

Furthermore, the organic personal care and cosmetics products market is mainly bifurcated into skincare, hair care, oral care, and makeup cosmetics. In 2020, the skin care segment accounted for a maximum market revenue share of XX% and is expected to remain dominant during the analyzed period owing to the rising skin cancer cases globally, and increasing beauty consciousness and health awareness.

“Amongst Consumer Group, Female segment dominated the market during the forecast period”

Based on the consumer group, the market is mainly fragmented into male and female. In 2020, the female segment accounted for a maximum market revenue share of XX% and is expected to remain dominant during the analyzed period.

“Amongst Distribution Channels, Offline or Retail segment dominated the market during the forecast period”

Based on distribution channels, the market is mainly fragmented into offline (retail) and online. In 2020, the offline segment accounted for a maximum market revenue share of XX% and is expected to remain dominant during the analyzed period.

“North America is among the top contributor to the market of organic personal care and cosmetic products market”

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the organic personal care and cosmetic products market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (United States, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America), Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America), Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East and Africa). North America region dominated the market and generated revenue of US$ XX Billion in 2020 owing to the growing demand for clean label products, premium and luxury natural and organic personal care products coupled with an increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the region.

Customization Options:

Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911