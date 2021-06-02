Huge Investments by the Key Players Is the Key Factor Driving the Global Next Generation Transistor Market, During COVID-19 Pandemic

The global next generation transistor industry is projected to experience extensive growth in the imminent years. The rising investments in research and development activities for developing cutting-edge next generation transistors that can substitute the traditional ones is boosting the market growth. The HEMT segment and consumer electronics segment are expected to seize major market share in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to reveal lucrative opportunities throughout the projected period.

Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, “Next Generation Transistor Market, by Type (High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT), Bipolar Junction Transistor (BJT), Field Effect Transistors (FET), Multiple Emitter Transistor (MET), Dual Gate Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effective Transistor), by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

The report states that the global next generation transistor market is projected to witness augmented growth in the coming years. As per the report, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to unlock several investment opportunities for the market, due to growing industrialization and urbanization in all the major cities in the region.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

– Among type segment, the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) sub-segment is expected to dominate the market growth throughout the forecast period; mostly due to the advantages of HEMTs such as high gains, low noise values, and high switching speeds.

– Among application segment, the consumer electronics sub-segment is projected to lead the market growth during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to speedy growth in the adoption of consumer electronics worldwide.

– Based on region, the Asia Pacific region market is projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the course of the forecast period; mainly because this region plays a vital role in exporting electronic components worldwide.

Market Dynamics

As per the report, increasing investments in research and development activities for developing cutting-edge next generation transistors that can substitute the traditional ones and fulfil consumer needs is fueling the growth of the global next generation transistor market. However, dearth of suitable techniques to support the 2.5 and 1.5 nodes is expected to curtail the market growth to some extent.

Key Players of the Industry

The major players of the global next generation transistor industry are Infineon Technologies, ST Microelectronics, Texas Instruments, Avago Technologies, Focus Microwave, Advance Linear Devices, Inc., Deveo Oy, Axcera, Fairchild Semiconductors, TriQuint Semiconductor, and others. Various business strategies such as innovative product inventions, R&D activities, acquisitions and mergers, etc. implemented by these players are helping them build a significant position in the global market. For instance, In September 2018, NXP Semiconductors N.V., an American Dutch semiconductor manufacturer, has introduced a new radio frequency (RF) power transistors that consists of advanced 65 V laterally diffused metal oxide semiconductor (LDMOS) silicon technology. Furthermore, the report furnishes annual performance, financial status, and product portfolio of these players along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

