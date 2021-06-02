New Study: Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The post-harvest treatment market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2027.

With increasing demand for wellness and health and increasing demand for organic products, the global market for post-harvest treatment products for fruits and vegetables is rising in the global market and provides various growth opportunities during the forecast period. The Global Post-Harvest Processing Market report provides a holistic assessment of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that play a vital role in the market.

Post-Harvest Treatment Market: Segmentation

Based on type

Coatings

Ethylene blockers

Fungicides

Cleaners

Sanitizers

Sprout inhibitors

Based on crop type

Fruits

vegetables

Major Players

AgroFresh

DECCO – UPL.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

FMC Corporation

FOMESA FRUITECH

JBT Corporation

Nufarm

Pace International, LLC

Syngenta AG

Xeda International SA

