New Report: Global Postal Automation System Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Postal Automation Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period (2021 – 2027). The increasing adoption of automated solutions across various end-user industries and major technological advancements like industry 4.0 and digitization has necessitated the need for automation in the sorting and delivery processes in the postal industry. Further, rising labor costs due to labor shortages are expected to further drive the postal automation market.

Postal Automation System Market: Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Express Parcel and Courier

Government Postal

Major Players

Toshiba Corporation

Beumer Group

Siemens AG

NEC Philippines, Inc.

Solystic SAS

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Postal Automation System Market.

The market share of the Postal Automation System Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Postal Automation System Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Postal Automation System Market.

Key Questions Answered by Postal Automation System Market Report

What was the Postal Automation System Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Postal Automation System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Postal Automation System Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

