New Report: Global Fertilizers Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The fertilizer market is expected to register a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the fertilizer industry has been heavily impacted in many parts of the world with the onset of the pandemic. Shipments were affected during the initial closure due to labor shortages and the closure of several fertilizer plants located in the integrated chemical complex. China, the epicenter of the pandemic, was initially heavily affected. However, conditions in the country have stabilized and the production rate of all fertilizers has increased. Therefore, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the fertilizer industry is observed to be moderate.

Asia Pacific is the largest fertilizer market, accounting for approximately 60.0% of the total market. China is the largest fertilizer consumer in the Asia-Pacific region, accounting for about 53.0% share of the fertilizer market in the Asia-Pacific region in 2019.

Fertilizers Market: Segmentation

By Type: Organic Fertilizers , Inorganic Fertilizers, and Bio-Fertilizers .

, Inorganic Fertilizers, and . By Form: Granules, Liquid, Gaseous and Others.

By Method of Application: Foliar Spraying, Fertigation, Sowing, Broadcasting, Spraying, Drip Method, and Others

By Application: Agriculture, Gardens, Sports Fields, and Others

By Crop Type: Horticulture Crops, Cash Crops, Cereals, Turfs and Ornamental Crops, Plantation Crops, and Others.

Major Players

The Mosaic Company

Yara International

Nutrien Limited

K+S Group

Groupe OCP

