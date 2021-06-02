New Report: Global Power over Ethernet Solutions Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions market size exceeded USD 700 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% from 2021 to 2027.

The PoE solution market demand is expected to grow rapidly as PoE technology centralizes power in one location and provides high-speed connectivity to support the growing number of wireless devices in business environments. For example, as the number of IoT-connected devices increases, the demand for solutions that can integrate data and power infrastructure to meet the needs of network assets is increasing significantly. PoE technology is widely used to support IoT projects such as smart cities, smart grid projects, and smart buildings. IoT communication networks use PoE to power smart infrastructure, thus meeting the needs of IoT use cases.

A full report of Power over Ethernet Solutions Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/power-over-ethernet-poe-solutions-market/56091/

Power over Ethernet Solutions Market: Segmentation

By Type:

Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs

Powered Device Controllers & ICs

By Device Type:

Power Sourcing Equipment

Powered Devices

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Major Players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ST Microelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices, Inc.

Belden Inc.

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Power over Ethernet Solutions Market.

The market share of the Power over Ethernet Solutions Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Power over Ethernet Solutions Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Power over Ethernet Solutions Market.

Key Questions Answered by Power over Ethernet Solutions Market Report

What was the Power over Ethernet Solutions Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Power over Ethernet Solutions Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Power over Ethernet Solutions Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404