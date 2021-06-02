New Report: Global Potash Fertilizers Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Potassium Fertilizer market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Potassium Fertilizer market was minimal, mainly due to transportation barriers. There was no impact from the coronavirus outbreak as the government exempted the lockdown restrictions for all types of agricultural activities. In fact, agrochemical companies have posted double-digit returns compared to last year due to panic buying behavior by farmers. Worldwide reserves of potassium are estimated at around 210 billion metric tons of potassium oxide, of which 16 billion metric tons can be recovered using existing technologies. Of the 16 billion metric tons, Canada holds 10 billion metric tons of deposits, most of them in Saskatchewan. Russia and Belarus hold 2.2 billion tonnes and 1 billion tonnes respectively, and these three countries dominate the global potassium supply, directly controlling the price of potassium fertilizer. Potassium is a key nutrient that plants need in high doses. This element controls the opening and closing of the pores and thus the absorption of carbon dioxide. Potassium is also important for enzyme activation and other functions such as ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) production.

Potash Fertilizers Market: Segmentation

By Type

Muriate of Potash

Sulfate of Potash

Other Types

By Application

Grains & Cereals

Pulses & Oilseeds

Commercial Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Applications

Major Players

Uralkali PJSC

Nutrien Limited

The Mosaic Company

K+S Group

ICL Group

