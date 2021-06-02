New Report: Global Esports Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global esports market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 24% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing infrastructure for games and league tournaments is a key factor driving market growth. The industry’s specialization has provided lucrative opportunities for game developers, gamers, influencers, and event organizers. Millennials are considering esports as a professional career due to the growing popularity of gaming tournaments, an impressive pool of international prizes, streaming revenue, and one-on-one sponsorships. In addition, universities and colleges are launching dedicated esports curriculums to train skilled professionals.

Some of the major companies in the esports market include Modern Times Group (Sweden), Activision Blizzard (US), FACEIT (UK), Nintendo (Japan), Gfinity (UK), Turner Broadcasting System (US), CJ Corporation (South Korea), Valve Corporation (US), Tencent (China), and Electronic Arts (EA) (US) among others.

Esports Market: Segmentation

By Revenue Streams

Media Rights

Tickets and Merchandise

Sponsorships and Direct Advertisements

Publisher Fees

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Esports Market.

The market share of the Esports Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Esports Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Esports Market.

Key Questions Answered by Esports Market Report

What was the Esports Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Esports Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Esports Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

