New Study: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 26.3% during 2021-2027. IoT Managed Services is a portfolio of services and features that help you manage your entire IoT environment. It defines the right strategy for the business for digital transformation and helps organizations integrate the right mix of IoT products and solutions.
Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market: Segmentation
By Connectivity Technology:
- Cellular Technologies
- LPWAN
- NB-IoT
- RF-Based
By Network Management Solution:
- Network Performance Monitoring and Optimization
- Network Traffic Management
- Network Security Management
By Service Type:
- Business Consulting Services
- Device and Application Management Services
- Installation and Integration Services
- IoT Billing and Subscription Management
- M2M Billing Management
By Application:
- Smart Building and Home Automation
- Capillary Networks Management
- Industrial Manufacturing and Automation
- Vehicle Telematics
- Transportation, Logistics Tracking, and Traffic Management
- Energy and Utilities
- Smart Healthcare
Key players
- AT&T, Inc.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- Ericsson
- Verizon Communications, Inc.
- Aeris
- China Mobile Ltd.
- Vodafone Group PLC.
- T-Mobile USA, Inc.
- Sprint Corporation
- Swisscom AG
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market.
- The market share of the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market.
Key Questions Answered by Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Report
- What was the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
